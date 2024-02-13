BClayRecruiting: Elana McMasters – Consulting & College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Elana McMasters

Height: 6’0”

HS Grad Year: 2026

Position: SF / PF

School / Hometown: Holy Innocents (Marietta, Georgia)

Player Evaluations via ProspectsNation.com:

CLICK THE LINK BELOW FOR ELANA’S PREVIOUS EVALUATIONS FROM THE DESK OF BRANDON CLAY:

https://prospectsnation.com/player/elana-mcmasters#campbr-evaluations

Thanks for supporting @Elana_McMasters She’s also an exceptional student and great teammate. https://t.co/19wDgTGdlf — Coach Nichole Dixon@Holy Innocents' 🏀 (@HILadyBears) February 8, 2024

Brandon Clay Recruiting x Southeast All Stars ❤️🖤🤍 @southeastastars x #bclayrecruiting



WE ARE ON 🔥 ALL WINTER!!!



‘26 Elana McMasters of Holy Innocents (GA) is a versatile option on the glass or from beyond the arc. @Elana_McMasters x @HILadyBears pic.twitter.com/HDP3LPdWUR — Southeast All Stars (@SoutheastAStars) February 7, 2024

Brandon Clay College Recruiting x @prospectsnation



Latest Eval from the 💻 of @brandonclaypsb:



‘26 Elana McMasters of Holy Innocents (GA) is a versatile shotmaker.



New Eval ⬇️⬇️⬇️



GET YOUR EVAL HERE: https://t.co/NidGFe3p3V #BClayRecruiting @Elana_McMasters pic.twitter.com/z0x3SdkREL — ProspectsNation.com (@ProspectsNation) January 14, 2024

Brandon Clay Recruiting x Southeast All Stars ❤️🖤🤍 @southeastastars x #bclayrecruiting



WE ARE ON 🔥 ALL WINTER!!!



Welcome ‘26 Elana McMasters of Holy Innocents (GA) to the Program.



Versatile, elite academic shotmaker. Her upside reminds me a lot of our ‘25 Sarah Gordon (AL). pic.twitter.com/fSS9Dw2jGs — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) January 9, 2024

Brandon Clay is the owner of the Brandon Clay Scouting Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. Brandon Clay Scouting is utilized by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Brandon Clay Recruiting National Training Academies. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at [email protected]