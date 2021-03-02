BClayRecruiting: Chloey Graham – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Chloey Graham

Height: 5’9″

HS Grad Year: 2024

Position: SG

School / Hometown: Gibson Southern HS (Fort Branch, Indiana)

Player Evaluations:

Date: July 2020

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Anderson, IN)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Graham has a solid tool box to work with. She’s been in the gym with our staff before for training at an Academy. Graham has a nice jump shot already developing and has spent dedicated time honing her craft since that session. As she fills out, Graham’s shooting range from the outside will improve as a result.

Date: July 2020

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Anderson, IN)

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Graham is a high IQ guard with size and skill. She showed range to the arc with her jumper. She was also effective passing the ball to her teammates off the dribble in the half court. Her type of all-around offensive game will come in handy as she climbs the ladder of competition at the grassroots level. Gaining confidence in her weak hand should be of top priority as she hits the gym for skill development workouts.

Social Media Updates:

Brandon Clay College Recruiting #BClayRecruiting x @brandonclaypsb



“100+ college level placements since 2015. Let us assist.”



🚨MEMBER UPDATE🚨



‘24 G Chloey Graham was named 2nd Team All-SW Indiana as a freshman.



Davidson is tracking her.



PROGRAM INFO https://t.co/tYNfZLbdO2 pic.twitter.com/B84abFrUCp — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) March 9, 2021

Graham has been our radar for several years.



She was a promising prospect as a middle schooler. Now as a freshman she earned Honorable Mention Underclass All-State.



A guard worth tracking in years to come.#BClayRecruitinghttps://t.co/CKVCxxQ1U8@GrahamChloey @bclayrecruiting https://t.co/YcUUOwFG7M — Jonathan Hemingway (@JLHemingwayPSB) March 3, 2021

Brandon Clay College Recruiting #BClayRecruiting



“100+ college level placements since 2015. Let us assist.”



🚨NEW MEMBER UPDATE🚨



Another top shelf ‘24 from Indiana is on board.



Welcome Chloey Graham. Bucket getter!



TWITTER @GrahamChloey



PROGRAM INFO https://t.co/tYNfZLbdO2 pic.twitter.com/dFABccgTAC — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) March 2, 2021

Brandon Clay is the owner of the JumpOffPlus.com International Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. The JumpOffPlus.com is picked up by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. In addition to serving as ProspectsNation.com WNBA Director of Scouting, Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the BrandonClayScouting.com National Training Academies.. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com