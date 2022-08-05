BClayRecruiting: Caterina Ravosa – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Caterina Ravosa

Height: 6’3″

HS Grad Year: 2026

Position: PF

School / Hometown: Wilbraham and Monson (Wilbraham, Massachusetts)

Player Evaluations:

Date: July 22, 2022

Location: Brandon Clay Summer Invite South (Atlanta, Georgia)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Ravosa has a great combination of size and agility. In that way, she projects as a modern day forward who can make opposing teams pay on the inside or from the outside. As just a rising ninth grader, Ravosa has an upside skill wise that most in her age range do not possess. Continuing to build on a strong club season playing at an elite level with Exodus NYC EYBL will only take her game to new heights.

