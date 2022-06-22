BClayRecruiting: Bella Barrett – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Bella Barrett

Height: 6’0″

HS Grad Year: 2023

Position: SF / PF

School / Hometown: Millennium (Goodyear, Arizona)

Player Evaluations:

Date: April 25, 2022

Location: UAA Session One (Hoover, Alabama)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Barrett has a fantastic upside. She can shoot the basketball, rebounds it in area well and can play multiple positions with the way the game is played. Barrett has the size to be a versatile stretch 4. A high IQ kid who gets it done in the front court as well, she can make shots all the way out past the 3-point line showcasing herself as a floor spacer.

