BClayRecruiting: Allison Hoffmann – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Allison Hoffmann

Height: 5’8″

HS Grad Year: 2023

Position: SG

School / Hometown: Galloway School (Atlanta, Georgia)

Club Team: Southeast All Stars

Player Evaluations:

Date: August 2021

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Buford, Georgia)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Hoffmann was with us for the second straight weekend. She is quickly staking a claim as the best outside shooter in the Peach State. Hoffmann was consistent both in drills and in game play as she works her way back from a minor foot injury that sidelined her in July.

Date: June 2021

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Buford, Georgia)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Hoffman has the potential to be an elite jump shooter. She is long, has a fluid shooting stroke and the moxie to make shots from anywhere on the floor. Her confidence grew just inside this session ending the day with two straight 24-foot 3-pointers with ideal shooting form.

