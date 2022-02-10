BClayRecruiting: Allison Hoffmann – College Recruiting Player Profile

Vitals:
Name: Allison Hoffmann
Height: 5’8″
HS Grad Year: 2023
Position: SG
School / Hometown: Galloway School (Atlanta, Georgia)
Club Team: Southeast All Stars
Player Evaluations:
Date: August 2021
Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Buford, Georgia)
Evaluator: Brandon Clay
Hoffmann was with us for the second straight weekend. She is quickly staking a claim as the best outside shooter in the Peach State. Hoffmann was consistent both in drills and in game play as she works her way back from a minor foot injury that sidelined her in July.
Date: June 2021
Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Buford, Georgia)
Evaluator: Brandon Clay
Hoffman has the potential to be an elite jump shooter. She is long, has a fluid shooting stroke and the moxie to make shots from anywhere on the floor. Her confidence grew just inside this session ending the day with two straight 24-foot 3-pointers with ideal shooting form.
Social Media Updates:
Brandon Clay is the owner of the Brandon Clay Scouting Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. Brandon Clay Scouting is utilized by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Brandon Clay Recruiting National Training Academies. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com