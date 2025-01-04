BClayMarketing: Kendall Freeman – Brand Marketing Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Kendall Freeman

Height: 5’4”

HS Grad Year: 2029

Position: PG / SG

School / Hometown: Owen Valley (Spencer, Indiana)

Brandon Clay Scouting Player Evaluations via ProspectsNation.com:

CLICK THE LINK BELOW FOR KENDALL’S PREVIOUS EVALUATIONS FROM THE DESK OF BRANDON CLAY:

https://prospectsnation.com/player/kendall-freeman#campbr-evaluations

Social Media Updates:

Had a great workout today with @BrandonClayPSB & @XavierSoHoops & several other amazing 2029s. Thanks and see you in February! pic.twitter.com/zkFm3XiK3k — Kendall Freeman (@KFreeman_14) December 22, 2024

Thank you for the eval @BrandonClayPSB ! Gym hours and nutrition focus is in my future. See you in a few months! https://t.co/Ict26ZSnMj — Kendall Freeman (@KFreeman_14) March 13, 2024

