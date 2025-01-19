BClayMarketing: Bella Ragone – Brand Marketing Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Bella Ragone

Height: 6’2”

HS Grad Year: 2026

Position: SF / SG

School / Hometown: Mill Creek (Braselton, Georgia)

Social Media Updates:

Jan. 19, 2025: https://x.com/bclaymarketing/status/1881027806274244774

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1879929050715521304

https://twitter.com/SoutheastAStars/status/1871355390296027175

Brandon Clay Scouting | Powered by @brandonclaypsb & @247Sports



‘26 Bella Ragone of Mill Creek / Southeast All Stars (GA) has a new scholarship offer from Duke.



New Fall Scouting Report ⬇️



MY 247 ARTICLES (VIP): https://t.co/IiWZigAozY #BClayConsulting pic.twitter.com/IiMPXxcoWn — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) November 20, 2024

https://twitter.com/SoutheastAStars/status/1857220349576065200

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1847065972685131859

