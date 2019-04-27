PSBTipOffClassic – #EBASuper64 Invites – April 27, 2019

by

Coach Alto Tillman always makes sure that his kids with the Mississippi Lady Cardinals are ready to play. Photo – Larry Rhinehart

SUGAR HILL, Georgia, – Travel Basketball teams from across the Southeast, Midwest and Northeast competed at the Peach State Basketball Tip-Off Classic. This tournament is placed within one of the two weekends that NCAA Division-1 coaches are allowed to view basketball players that are still in high school. Our team of evaluators are always on the lookout for new talent. Here is a list of players who caught our attention on day one of the tournament and earned invites to our #EBASuper64 National Showcase June 1-2 in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Article by Jonathan Hemingway

Photo – Larry Rhinehart

Anaya Howell – FBC Douglasville – 2021

Howell scored a game high 16 points this morning for her FBC team. She did it mostly by using her length and ball skill to get to the rim and finish. However, she also showed range on her jumper, which is a tough combination for defenders to handle.

Photo – Larry Rhinehart

Jaihla Proctor – FBC Douglasville – 2021

Proctor showed as much promise from the point guard position as we saw from any player at the position so far this weekend. Her quick moves going to either hand and strength in the lane makes her a tough cover. We expect to hear more from the 5-4 guard in years to come.

Denvia “DJ” Morgan – PBG Starzz – 2020

Morgan is a proven shooter. We saw her light up the Boca Raton Shootout two years ago (Read Here). She was on her A-Game again today with 24 points in numerous 3-pointers. She had a similar night last night in her team’s opening game. At this point, Morgan should be considered one of the best shooters in the South Florida area.

Photo – Larry Rhinehart

Kiyah Speight – Steel City Gators – 2020

The Steel City Gators ran out to a big win this morning. Speight was a big reason behind that victory. She scored 12 points and connected on two long range jumpers. That type of production is a promising sign for coach Robinson and his squad.

