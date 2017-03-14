EBAFab5: Girls Team 7 Recap – March 14, 2017

by

Team 7 was full of talent, which was headlined by Sydney Bowles who is just a seventh grader. She is a talented athlete who has guard skills and the size of a forward. She is aggressive on both ends while also being a skilled shot maker. Class of 2022 guard Katie Ambrose of Saint Charles, Missouri, is a talented player in her own right. She made a name for herself by hitting a high percentage of shots during camp. She played aggressively and did it with a high IQ. Sixth grade point guard Makiah Thompson of Columbia, South Carolina, might be small, but she packs a big game. She has a great feel for how to make plays for herself and her teams

Naja Reeves of Ellenwood, Georgia, is a point guard with a motor. She is crafty with her ball handling to be able to get to the bucket. She is equally effective on the defensive end. Class of 2021 Amaya Jackson of Ellenwood, Georgia, is a defensive specialist at the point guard position. She is just scratching the surface of how good she can be offensively. Class of 2022 guard Kaleigh Addie of Atlanta, Georgia, proved to be an effective two-way player during the camp. The Atlanta native shot the ball well from the perimeter and brought great activity to the defensive end.

Meloney Thames of Philadelphia, Mississippi, is a guard who has a motor that does not stop. She makes hustle plays on both ends of the court and is able to create space to get her shot off. Class of 2021 Natalie Nix of Rabun Gap, Georgia, is a defensive specialist that can shut down a number of opponents on the court. She also cleaned up the glass by snagging rebounds inside and out of her area. Finally, Maggie Vick of Morristown, Tennessee, is a post player with promise. She has a good base of fundamentals around the basket. However, it is her mid-range jumper that points to bigger things in the future.

Jonathan Hemingway is the Assistant Director of Scouting for the JumpOffPlus.com International Scouting Report, is on the Naismith Trophy Board of Selectors and owns CoachHemi.com, the go-to source for coaches for X’s and O’s. He is the floor director of #TeamEBA camps, a site director for #TeamPSB tournaments and can be reached at jonathanhemingway@peachstatebasketball.com.