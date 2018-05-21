CoachHemi: Volunteer State Talent – Impressions from the 931 Showcase – May 20, 2018

by

CROSSVILLE, Tennessee, – Women’s Basketball in the state of Tennessee could adopt the Southeastern Conference’s slogan; It Just Means More. On a Sunday afternoon in March sandwiched in between high school and travel ball season, 30 young ladies from across the state of Tennessee showed up to put their talents on display. Former Lady Vol point guard, Andraya Carter, was on hand to put the players through drills and test the limits of their physical conditioning. She was aided by Jason Winningham, director of Legacy Athletics, and Jeremy Major, the owner of the Major Basketball Academy. Parallels Media also covered the event with the photography and videography. Below is a short list of players who made an impression upon our staff.

FEATURED PLAYERS

Condra came ready to work and get better and it showed up in her play. The strength of her game centers on her ability to hit open jump shots, which she did in drills and competitive play. The sophomore guard showed strong footwork when working with the dribble.

Video courtesy of Parallels Media

Edmonds is a combo-guard who has a chance to be an impact player for years to come. She demonstrated in camp her ability to hit jumpers and create plays off the dribble. Her willingness to compete and get better each outing speaks volumes of her basketball character.

Video courtesy of Parallels Media



STANDOUT PERFORMERS

Taliyah Brown (Mason, Tennessee), Brighton High School – 2019

Brown is a left-handed point guard who was impossible to contain off the dribble. She got downhill, score points, hit jump shots and found open teammates when the double came.

Kassidy Kenny (Madisonville, Tennessee), Kentucky Premier – 2020

Kenny continues to make strides with her game. Since her first evaluation at our camps Kenny has grown in size and with how she can impact the game on the court. She has always been a solid shooter, but now she is proving to be an effective slasher as well. Her length and quick first step is making her a dual threat on the offensive end.

AnnaCaite Markham (Murfreesboro, Tennessee), TN Team Pride – 2021

Markham is a 5-10 forward with face-up skill. She shot the ball very well from beyond the arc while also being able to post up on the block. She is a coachable player who plays with solid fundamentals.

Iyana Moore (Murfreesboro, Tennessee), Team B-Wright – 2021

Moore is a scoring guard who made plays all afternoon long. She shot the ball exceptionally well from 3-point range while also proving to be an effective play-maker with the ball in her hands.

Ellie Leffew (Jamestown, Tennessee), Tennessee Rush – 2023

Leffew was one of the youngest players at the camp, but that did not prevent her from being one of the most productive. She scored through contact on the interior while also showing face-up skill in the high post. Her IQ as a young player is notable.

Halia Morris (Huntsville, Alabama), Alabama Southern Starz – 2021

Morris is a high energy forward who finished solidly around the bucket. Her ability to rebound and play strong on the interior makes her a consistent force on the court. She also showed range on her jump shot.

ON THE RISE

Class of 2020 sisters Julianne and Kaite Dunaway from Cookeville, Tennessee, impressed all day long with their floor game. They are exceptional passers and move without the ball very well. They were two of the best readers of screens at the camp.

Class of 2019 guard Madison Dasher of Cleveland, Tennessee, showed her ability to shoot the basketball with accuracy. Her ball skill and fundamentals will make her a big contributor for coach Tony Williams at Cleveland High School next season.

Class of 2022 guard Kennedy Agee of Smithville, Tennessee, should be a name we hear more from in upcoming years. She is an exceptional passer with 3-point shooting range.

Keep an eye on class of 2022 guard Anna Goss of Crossville, Tennessee. She is a guard with fundamentals and a strong work ethic. Her best days of basketball are still in front of her as she projects to be a contributor for years to come.

Class of 2020 point guard Rainey Barber of Chattanooga, Tennessee, made plays and hit shots at the camp. She is quick point guard with a terrific first step.

Class of 2019 guard Addison Wilson of Crossville, Tennessee, was perhaps the best shooter in a gym full of lights out shooters. The 5-11 wing gets her shot off quickly with a high follow through.

Class of 2022 forward KK Graves of Cookeville, Tennessee, proved to be a tough player to cover at the camp. She is a mismatch, because she can score inside and hit the outside jumper.

3 on 3 champs Jordan Gillies (2022), Briley Burchett (2023), and Sylvia Jones (2020) proved that teamwork can win out even against bigger and older competition. They did a great job of moving the ball and setting screens to get each other open.

Jonathan Hemingway is the Assistant Director of Scouting for the JumpOffPlus.com International Scouting Report, is on the Naismith Trophy Board of Selectors and owns CoachHemi.com, the go-to source for coaches for X’s and O’s. He is the floor director of #TeamEBA camps, a site director for #TeamPSB tournaments and can be reached at jonathanhemingway@peachstatebasketball.com.