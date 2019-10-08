BrandonClayTV: Riley Donahue – SMP College Recruiting Exposure Member

by

Vitals:﻿



Name: Riley Donahue

Height: 5’10”

HS Grad Year: 2020

Position: SG

School / Hometown: Marist School (Dunwoody, Georgia)

Club Team: Team Elite Legacy

Player Evaluations:

August 2019 @ BrandonClayScouting.com All-American Showcase: “In addition to be one of the coolest customers in the gym this weekend, Donahue of Dunwoody, Ga., is a certified shot maker. She stepped to the line late and hit two big free throws to ice the game that the aforementioned Custis helped lift their team back into. Donahue is dedicated to her craft even earning recognition from ProspectsNation.com Managing Editor, Chris Hansen, for getting to the gym early on Saturday to get shots up before the session started.” — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB)

August 2019 @ BrandonClayScouting.com All-American Showcase: “Donahue is a do-it-all guard who can succeed in a variety of settings. Her ability to shoot the ball was on display during this camp both in drill work and in game play. Her compact release allows her to get shots off with efficiency and accuracy. Her skill set and confidence allows her to be effective in an up-tempo type game. Yet her IQ can allow her to thrive in a half-court game. For Donahue to take the next step in her development, she will need to become more fluid with her dribble moves. Especially in tight spaces when she must create a shot between defenders. Given her blend of size, skill and basketball grit Donahue projects to be a quality next-level prospect.” — Jonathan Hemingway (@JLHemingwayPSB)

August 2018 @ BrandonClayScouting.com All-American Showcase: “Donahue has the length and IQ to be a solid option on the wing. She displayed solid shooting ability. Her conistency seemed to increase when he feet got set. Her ball skill is solid allowing her to be reverse the ball on the perimeter or create shots in straight lines towards the basket. Much of her next level success will be based upon on how much she maximize her athleticism over the next 18 months. That will determine if she can defend her position effectively and become a play creator rather than just a complementary shooter.” — Jonathan Hemingway (@JLHemingwayPSB)

Social Media Updates:

#CoachHemi Featured Player

'20 Riley Donahue of Marist HS (GA) is a player to track this season



In an exclusive individual workout she showed her shooting skills off the catch, off the move & off the dribble



See the entire video belowhttps://t.co/KWIBwflVvZ@donahri pic.twitter.com/WiaQ8d9k3N — Jonathan Hemingway (@JLHemingwayPSB) October 29, 2018

Had a great workout with ‘20 Riley Donahue of Marist HS yesterday.



Great shooter. Proved she can shoot off the move & dribble.



Look for her #CoachHemi 🎥 highlights in upcoming weeks https://t.co/ZnJ2EhyYCw@donahri pic.twitter.com/VPTPVZVlXO — Jonathan Hemingway (@JLHemingwayPSB) September 30, 2018

