BrandonClayTV: Joelle Snyder – SMP College Recruiting Exposure Member

by

With over 50,000 collective followers on our team’s social media outlets, we’re in a unique position to assist with both creating awareness of a prospect’s skill set and recent on-floor performance. From crisp recruiting updates to updated in-season stats to a potential last-minute change in schedule that needs to be conveyed socially, this package allows the player to control the information available to the public about their game.

Become an #SMPMember for maximum Recruiting Exposure: Email BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com

Player Evaluations:

June 2017: “Snyder is a fundamental guard who developing her skills and specialty. She played primarily off the ball during the camp sessions and did a good job of moving without the basketball. She mixed up moving to space and screening for teammates. Snyder still has a lot of maturation left in front of her. She is still in middle school and will continue to grow and gain strength..” — Jonathan Hemingway (@JLHemingwayPSB)

Vitals:﻿

Name: Joelle Snyder

Height: 5’8″

HS Grad Year: 2022

Position: PG/SG

School / Hometown: Lakeview Academy (Gainesville, GA)

Club Team: Atlanta Cagers

Social Media Updates:﻿

Brandon Clay is the owner of the JumpOffPlus.com International Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. The JumpOffPlus.com is picked up by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. In addition to serving as ProspectsNation.com WNBA Director of Scouting, Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Elite Basketball Academy Camps. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com