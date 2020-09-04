BrandonClayTV: Cameron Rust – SMP College Recruiting Exposure Member

by

Vitals:

Name: Cameron Rust

Height: 6’2”

HS Grad Year: 2024

Position: PF

School / Hometown: Worcester Academy HS (South Kingston, RI)

Club Team: Mass Rivals

Player Evaluations:

Date: April 2020

Location: ProspectsNation.com Direct Evaluation

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Rust is a face-up forward who brings versatility and mobility to the court. She is a unique prospect in that she can run the court and finish on the move as well as wings. She is equally as effective at blocking shots in the paint. This combination of size and agility is not common. She can also hit long range jumpers, which makes her an ideal forward in a modern offensive system. Her ability to finish off the dribble is also intriguing. She can exploit bigger, slower defenders who may lunge towards her on the perimeter. Rust appears to have a well-rounded skill set at an early age. Improving her weak hand finish will be of top priority as she hits the gym in skill session workouts.

Social Media Updates:

‘24 Cameron Rust of Rhode Island landed on our radar earlier this year. Very promising prospect!



Read more on her game via #PNDirect evaluations https://t.co/Hsgxeq8r89 https://t.co/pd2zH6mdAN — Jonathan Hemingway (@JLHemingwayPSB) August 7, 2020

