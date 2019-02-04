BrandonClayScouting: Kristine Anigwe is on the #NaismithWatch – February 4, 2019

by

Photo courtesy of @CalWBBBall

Cal Senior Post Kristine Anigwe has put herself squarely on the ballot of voters nationwide with her play. At the same time, Anigwe has positioned herself as an almost surefire first-round selection in the 2019 WNBA Draft. She has had my attention all season with her play coming out of the 2017-18 campaign.

#BrandonClayScouting🍑 Coverage



Cal Sr. P Kristine Anigwe gets it done on both ends.



21 ppg

14 rpg

1.5 bpg



She’s on my #NaismithWatch DPOY & Midseason 25 List.



📷 IG: https://t.co/w5DQSYnzvq pic.twitter.com/IceVIRHAyl — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) January 4, 2019

Last week, Anigwe upped the ante yet again facing Stanford recording a 20-point, 20 rebound performance for the second time this year. She is on both the Defensive Player of the Year and National Player of the Year Award fronts.

