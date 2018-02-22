You are here: Home / blog / BrandonClayScouting: Gross commits to the University of the Cumberlands – February 22, 2018

BrandonClayScouting: Gross commits to the University of the Cumberlands – February 22, 2018

February 22, 2018

Photo: Ty Freeman

Gross has the size and skill to make positive plays on both ends of the hardwood. She is a capable scorer on the interior averaging 65 percent from the field during her school career through the end of her junior season. That is in addition to scoring 1500 plus points and snatching over 800 rebounds. She is already the leading shot blocker in school history.

During the #EBAFallFinale, Gross made her presence felt adding multiple scholarship offers before deciding on the best fit for her in University of Cumberlands.

#BrandonClayScouting Video Evaluation: September 2017

