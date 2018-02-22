BrandonClayScouting: Gross commits to the University of the Cumberlands – February 22, 2018

by

Powered by @SMPMemberPSB ‘18 P Kaylea Gross (KY) of @HCGirlsBball1 has chosen Univ. of Cumberlands. She stood out at #EBAFallFinale in 2017. Added multiple schools to her list as a part of our program. Who will be next?!? {📷: @TyPhotog} pic.twitter.com/WhTEVK69yh — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) February 20, 2018

Gross has the size and skill to make positive plays on both ends of the hardwood. She is a capable scorer on the interior averaging 65 percent from the field during her school career through the end of her junior season. That is in addition to scoring 1500 plus points and snatching over 800 rebounds. She is already the leading shot blocker in school history.

65% from the field 🎥📹💻 Available ’18 P Kaylea Gross (KY) HERE: https://t.co/ZuF821z0Y1 pic.twitter.com/kRRNEfZC9J — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) September 8, 2017

During the #EBAFallFinale, Gross made her presence felt adding multiple scholarship offers before deciding on the best fit for her in University of Cumberlands.

