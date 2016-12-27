BrandonClayScouting.com: #PSBEndOfTheRoad Broadcasts – Sept. 23-25, 2016

by

With over 20,000 collective followers on our team’s social media outlets, we’re in a unique position to assist with both creating awareness of a prospect’s skill set and recent on-floor performance. From crisp recruiting updates to updated in-season stats to a potential last-minute change in schedule that needs to be conveyed socially, this package allows the player to control the information available to the public about their game.

Become an #SMPMember: Click the Logo Below

Team Elite Pointer So. EYBL #PSBFamily vs. South Carolina Future

TN Lady Trotters Kyle vs. AL Southern Starz Bush #PSBFamily

Georgia Hoopstars #PSBFamily vs. Team Carolina Harrell

West Virginia Thunder Gold #PSBFamily vs. All Alabama

Indy Magic #PSBFamily vs. South Mississippi Elite #PSBFamily

West Virginia Thunder Johnson #PSBFamily vs. Central Florida Elite EYBL #PSBFamily

Brandon Clay is the owner of Peach State Basketball, Inc., and BrandonClayScouting.com. He serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Elite Basketball Academy Camps. Clay is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. He also votes on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the HS Boys / Girls All-American Team Board of Selectors Chairperson. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com