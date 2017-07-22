BrandonClayScouting.com: PeachStateBasketball.com #PSBSummerKickoff – July 22, 2017

by

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. – The PeachStateBasketball.com Summer Kickoff featured some of the nation’s premier prospects and teams inside Lake Point Indoor Complex to start July. Here’s a look back at the NCAA-certified event:

With Georgia, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss and Wake Forest all in the building on Day One, Class of 2019 forward Samantha Brunelle of Ruckersville, Va., was fantastic for Team Loaded. The nation’s No. 1 forward per ProspectsNation.com brought her AGame in a matchup against the Alabama Heat Elite. Brunelle is a capable force at the rim in traffic as well as facing the rim with the jumper. She showed range out to 22 feet in this setting.

Class of 2021 guard Hannah Fuller of Greenville, S.C., is no stranger to our staff. After a bigtime showing at the Elite Basketball Academy Fab5 Showcase in February, Fuller has been on a tear getting ready for her freshman season. She’s already on the varsity roster and her play as of late looks like a prospect who has been through the gauntlet of a high school season.

#PSBSummerKickOff SC Stars fought hard to reduce their deficit, but Lady Pumas pulled away the win. @BrandonClayPSB loving their play today pic.twitter.com/H41uEUx4NZ — PSB Events (@PeachStateBBall) July 6, 2017

Campbell assistant Megan Hall joined me for this one. There were several notable prospects as the Lady Pumas travelled from Louisiana to shine at Lake Point. Class of 2018 forward Lawren Cook of Greenville, S.C., was locked in for the Stars drawing praise from ProspectsNation.com National Evaluator, Stephen Peck, in the process.

