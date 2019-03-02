BrandonClayScouting.com: Jae’la Dunn – SMP College Recruiting Exposure Member

by

With over 50,000 collective followers on our team’s social media outlets, we’re in a unique position to assist with both creating awareness of a prospect’s skill set and recent on-floor performance. From crisp recruiting updates to updated in-season stats to a potential last-minute change in schedule that needs to be conveyed socially, this package allows the player to control the information available to the public about their game.﻿

Become an #SMPMember for maximum Recruiting Exposure: Click the Logo Below

Player Evaluations: ﻿

Vitals:﻿

Name: Jae’la Dunn

Height: 5’3″

HS Grad Year: 2020

Position: PG

School / Hometown: Ola HS (McDonough, Ga.)

Club Team: OMG-TGE

Social Media Updates:﻿

#BrandonClayTraining🍑 Presents #EBATop40🍑 Girls High School Showcase

🗓 Feb. 24

📍 ATL



‘20 G Jaela Dunn caught @ChrisHansenPSB’s notepad this summer.



She’s back to shine in two weeks.



JOIN US: https://t.co/kthTS1ZQDo



SNAP & IG: https://t.co/3AvLs9PcI3 pic.twitter.com/21CiujWKGe — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) February 9, 2019

#PSBSummerInvite



Jaela Dunn of OMG-TGE 2020 is so much fun to watch. Not the biggest kid in the gym but one of the quickest and with great vision. — Chris Hansen (@ChrisHansenPSB) July 23, 2018

I’ve always liked ‘20 Jaela Dunn’s game.



Quick slasher, body control, makes plays @ProspectsNation Player Card ⬇️https://t.co/4tvqUWtabx



She’s in for the #CoachHemi678 Showcase Oct. 7 | McDonough, GA



JOIN HER ⬇️https://t.co/WErvKGJI7F pic.twitter.com/zevVe0NICm — Jonathan Hemingway (@JLHemingwayPSB) September 21, 2018

#PSBTipOffClassic



OMG had a strong finish down the stretch to defeat the @GA_pearls. Jaela Dunn hit back to back 3's to extend lead. 51-50 — PSB Events (@PeachStateBBall) April 23, 2017

Brandon Clay is the owner of the JumpOffPlus.com International Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. The JumpOffPlus.com is picked up by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. In addition to serving as ProspectsNation.com WNBA Director of Scouting, Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Elite Basketball Academy Camps. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com