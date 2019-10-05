BrandonClayScouting: BCSTrainingAcademy Spotlight Select Session – October 5, 2019

by

MURFREESBORO, Tennessee – The CoachHemiShowcase is a major stop on the BCSTrainingAcademy Tour each fall. This year was no different as some of the nation’s premier players came in to get specialized skill instruction from me and our staff of instructors before the Showcase began. Here’s a look back:

Emma Capps

A Class of 2020 prospect, Emma Capps of Crossville, Tenn., was fantastic in the Spotlight Training Session. A Gardner Webb commit, Capps brings a blend of size and activity to the frontcourt. In this setting, she showed the potential to keep opposing defenses honest with her jumper out to the 3-point line. If Capps can continue to show and deliver in that area coupled with her post presence, the future is bright.

Kendal Cheesman

A newly-minted member of our BCSSelect24 Training Academy, this is Kendal Cheesman’s second stop in six weeks after sharpening her game at the BCSAllAmerican Showcase in late-August. A Class of 2021 graduate, Cheesman of Tampa, Fla., has quietly established herself as one of the premier emerging frontcourt prospects in the class nationally. She’s one to keep an eye on throughout the school season.

Raegyn Conley

Class of 2021 guard Raegyn Conley of Chattanooga, Tenn., has been on our radar for years. She continues to grow and progress physically standing close to 6-foot now. Conley brings a versatile skill set to the wing and projects as a quality shot making option on the perimeter. From where I sit, she still has plenty of upside at the college level too.

Tess Darby

There might not be a better available shooter in the senior class than Tess Darby of Greenfield, Tenn. She possesses fantastic perimeter length and size very similar to the aforementioned Conley in that regard. Darby’s recruitment directly reflects her skill set as the likes of Georgia Tech, Tennessee, Texas Tech and West Virginia are all vying for her services.

Madison Hayes

Mississippi State has climbed to the top rung of the basketball totem pole. Adding prospects like Madison Hayes of Chattanooga, Tenn., will only assist in sustaining that success. There is nothing I love more than already committed seniors coming to get better. Scholarship already in hand, Hayes came in to the session focused ready to get after it. Her work ethic and versatility give Hayes a chance to be a next level standout sooner than later in Starkville.

Savannah Henderson

Class of 2022 forward Savannah Henderson of Orlando, Fla., has the combination of size and skill that it takes to be one of the premier forward prospects in the country in her class. She is a capable ball handler and has put evident time in on her shot, overall offensive game. Henderson shined in the summer with Hoopdreams. This elite setting proved to be no different.

Iyana Moore

Dynamic guards are hard to come by. Fortunately for us, we didn’t have to look far to find Moore who hails from Murfreesboro. A Class of 2021 prospect, Moore showed me that she belongs in the conversation when we discuss the top guards in the region. She’s got a smoothness of the bounce that will only be enhanced as she keeps adding consistency and range to her jumper.

Sara Puckett

Another member of the BCSSelect24 Training Academy, Class of 2021 forward Sara Puckett of Muscle Shoals, Ala., always come in to train with a laser like focus. Her combo of size and skill has made her one of the most recruited players in the country. To no surprise of me, the recruiting traffic through Muscle Shoals HS has only intensified her work ethic. She’s shooting the ball well with legit size.

Karoline Striplin

Coming off of a West Coast recruiting trip last weekend, Class of 2021 post Karoline Striplin of Ala., was sharp in this elite training setting. The BCSSelect24 Training Academy member has a fantastic work ethic and was dialed in yet again. She is an elite option in the class with her size and versatility in the frontcourt. As Striplin keeps developing her face up jumper, her game grows as a result.

Dontavia Waggoner

Dontavia Waggoner of Brentwood, Tenn., is a talented wing who brings a blend of athleticism and power to the floor. The Class of 2020 guard showed the ability to make a play off the bounce while also displaying an improved outside shot. If Waggoner can continue to improve as an outside shooter during the course of her senior year, it will only enhance her ability to create at the rim.

Jersey Wolfenbarger

Class of 2021 standout Jersey Wolfenbarger of Fort Smith, Ark., had an incredible run recruiting wise this summer landing scholarship offers from nearly every Power 5 program in the country. In the process, the BCSSelect24 Training Program member has made a leap into the nation’s elite as one of the best guards in the class. As Wolfenbarger keeps working on her strength this fall, we touched on her footwork shooting the ball in a drill with Tess Darby from out past the NBA 3-point line. She has the ability to make that a consistent part of her game.

Brandon Clay is the owner of the JumpOffPlus.com International Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. The JumpOffPlus.com is picked up by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. In addition to serving as ProspectsNation.com WNBA Director of Scouting, Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the BrandonClayScouting.com National Training Academies.. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com