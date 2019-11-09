BCSSelect24 National Academy: Caroline Ducharme

by

Vitals:

Name: Caroline Ducharme

Height: 5’9″

HS Grad Year: 2021

Position: SG

School / Hometown: Noble & Greenough HS (Milton, Massachusetts)

Club Team: Exodus NYC EYBL

Player Evaluations:

September 2019 @ CheckMeOutShowcase (California): “Ducharme was the best player in the gym at the NorCal Showcase. She separated herself as an elite shooter who is willing to launch shots from distance with little regard of the arc. Ducharme’s technique allows her to be such a high level shooter. There is no dip on her shot. She catches the ball and keeps it high into her shooting pocket. Her left thumb does get behind the ball at times on her release, but it does not seem to affect the rotation of her shot or the accuracy left to right. To further solidify our solid impression of Ducharme coming out of this camp, she was the first camper in the gym and the last camper out on both days. She made it a point to get extra shots up after the session ended on Saturday.” — Jonathan Hemingway ( @JLHemingwayPSB)

With over 60,000 collective followers on our team’s social media outlets, we’re in a unique position to assist with both creating awareness of a prospect’s skill set and recent on-floor performance. From crisp recruiting updates to updated in-season stats to a potential last-minute change in schedule that needs to be conveyed socially, this package allows the player to control the information available to the public about their game.

#BCSSelect24 Social Media Updates:

Was really impressed w/ the game @c_ducharme3 brought across the country this weekend. She was already in the top 25 on @ProspectsNation made three visits and stepped in the gym locked in to get better.@ELITEisEARNED Report Subscribers will get the details today!#ELITEisEARNED pic.twitter.com/14SnVFi6SI — Chris Hansen (@ChrisHansenPSB) September 30, 2019

#CheckMeOutNATION

Bay Area 🏀

Sept 28-29



Excited to have one of the top 2021 prospects in the country, Caroline Ducharme @c_ducharme3 making the trip in a 2 weeks!



BOSTON🛫 SAN FRANCISCO 🛬



She'll be on the floor training w/ some of the best in the westhttps://t.co/IISwwO6Alf pic.twitter.com/Uwp88MzeGE — Chris Hansen (@ChrisHansenPSB) September 13, 2019

Brandon Clay is the owner of the JumpOffPlus.com International Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. The JumpOffPlus.com is picked up by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. In addition to serving as ProspectsNation.com WNBA Director of Scouting, Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the BrandonClayScouting.com National Training Academies. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com