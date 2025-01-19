BClayMarketing: Tracy Wakefield – Brand Marketing Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Tracy Wakefield

Height: 5’8”

HS Grad Year: 2028

Position: PG / SG

School / Hometown: Woodstock (Woodstock, Georgia)

Brandon Clay Scouting Player Evaluations via ProspectsNation.com:

CLICK THE LINK BELOW FOR TRACY’S PREVIOUS EVALUATIONS FROM THE DESK OF BRANDON CLAY:

https://prospectsnation.com/player/tracy-wakefield#campbr-evaluations

Social Media Updates:

https://twitter.com/bclaymarketing/status/1878636789516374475

https://twitter.com/bclaymarketing/status/1874515657066430867

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1629870733873537029

Brandon Clay Consulting Evals | #BClayConsulting | Powered by @brandonclaypsb



‘28 G Tracy Wakefield of Cherokee (GA) is my newest client.



She’s poised for a major freshman season.



THE PROGRAM: https://t.co/rgpAKzRvZH pic.twitter.com/eDGnxIBH65 — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) June 17, 2024

