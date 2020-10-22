BClayRecruiting: Sophia Florio – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Sophia Florio

Height: 5’3″

HS Grad Year: 2025

Position: PG

School / Hometown: West Bridgewater Jr. / Sr. (Bridgewater, Massachusetts)

Club Team: Bay State Jaguars

Player Evaluations:

Date: October 2020

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy Rhode Island

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Florio is both a gamer and a competitor. She makes the right read more times than that at this early stage in her development. Armed with the range to keep defenses honest out to the 3-point line, Florio has the skill and tools to be a steady hand at the point guard position. Her lack of size is offset by her ability to play the game with poise as well as pace. As Florio becomes more comfortable leading vocally, her game will continue to progress as a result.

