BClayRecruiting: Emilee Neese – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Emilee Neese

Height: 5’7″

HS Grad Year: 2025

Position: SG

School / Hometown: Boyd County MS (Ashland, KY)

Club Team: West Virginia Thunder

Player Evaluations:

Date: June 17, 2020

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Anderson, Indiana)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

This was our first chance to work with Neese. It was evident very quickly that she has a chance to be another college level guard coming out of the Boyd County High pipeline. Neese can shoot the basketball and has a solid skill set handling the ball as well. She’ll have a chance to keep filling out physically in due time but for now, Neese has all the tools to be a name we talk about for years to come.

Social Media Updates:

Brandon Clay is the owner of the BrandonClayScouting.com Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. BrandonClayScouting.com is utilized by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the BrandonClayScouting.com National Training Academies. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com