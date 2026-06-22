Upper Echelon Basketball: Nya Burns – Player Profile

Vitals:
Name: Nya Burns
Height: 5’7”
College Class: Freshman
Position: PG
High School / Hometown: Grace Christian (Knoxville, Tennessee)
Social Media Updates:
June 21, 2026: https://x.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/2068843143600984354?s=20
The Burns File:
• She is an incoming freshman Point Guard at UAB.
• An All-State selection, Burns was named as a finalist for Player of the Year in Tennessee as well after the 2025-26 season.
• In addition to winning District MVP honors, Burns was a 2,000 plus point career scorer at Grace Christian and a Miss Basketball nominee