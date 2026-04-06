Upper Echelon Basketball: Mark Stephens – Coaching Profile

Vitals:
Name: Mark Stephens
Undergrad: Morehead State (2002)
Most Recent Position: Recruiting Coordinator at Purdue
Hometown: Louisville, Kentucky
The Stephens File:
* Served as Recruiting Coordinator at Purdue from 2023-2026
* Assistant coach stints at Toledo and Xavier before Purdue
* One of the midwest’s premier recruiting coordinators, Stephens has mined the region during his time in West Lafayette for some of the top players including Rashunda Jones and Avery Gordon
* Was a two-time letter winner during his college playing career at Morehead State and also a four-time letter winner on the football field