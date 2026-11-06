Upper Echelon Basketball: Emily Monson – Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Emily Monson

Height: 6’1”

College Class: Fourth Year

Position: SF / SG

College: Jacksonville State

High School / Hometown: Blackman (Murfreesboro, Tennessee)

The Monson File:



* Scored 22 points on 9-16 FGA’s with 6 rebounds in her Jacksonville State debut on November 2.

* Started 4 games for MTSU during the 2025-26 season shooting 46% from the field and 36% from beyond the arc in those games

* Played her Sophomore and Junior seasons at MTSU after playing her Freshman season at Purdue

* 1,000+ point scorer and honorable mention All-American selection as a high school prospect at Blackman HS

Social Media Updates:

November 2, 2026: https://x.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/2117434217797984709?s=20

June 30, 2026: https://x.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/2071987200795783230?s=20

April 22, 2026: https://x.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/2047093541130657967?s=20

March 27, 2026: https://x.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/2037605224429281422?s=20