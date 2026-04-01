Upper Echelon Basketball: Chenel Harris-Smith – Coaching Profile

Vitals:
Name: Chenel Harris-Smith
Undergrad: Kent State
Masters: Rider University of New Jersey
Current Position: Colby College Head Coach
Hometown: Toronto, Ontario
The Harris-Smith File:
* Served as associate head coach at St. Francis Brooklyn before being named Head Coach at Colby College
* Assistant coach stints at Arkansas, Binghamton and Stony Brook before St. Francis Brooklyn
* One of the NESCAC’s premier coaches leading Colby College to a national ranking for five weeks during the 2025-26 season ascending as high No. 19 during that span
* Was an all-conference performer as a player during her career at Kent State