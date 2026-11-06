Upper Echelon Basketball: Callie Levin – Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Callie Levin

Height: 5’10”

College Class: Third Year

Position: SG / PG

College: Northern Iowa

High School / Hometown: Solon (Solon, Iowa)

The Levin File:

* Selected as a 2026-27 Player to Watch in the Missouri Valley Conference

* Played her first two college seasons at Iowa

* 2024 Iowa Miss Basketball

* 2024 University of Iowa signee & 4 star HS recruit

* 2024 State Champion at Solon HS

Social Media Updates:

November 6, 2026: https://x.com/upperechelonbb/status/2118744599510327708?a=t0Lg0-u8Nv31d0wP5Ms&s=20

November 2, 2026: https://x.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/2117440794537894276?a=mENp3gDv73Ya_dm3Ki8&s=20

October 28, 2026: https://x.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/2115590348529717626?a=grtdV98kuImgZwca0SM&s=20

June 15, 2026: https://x.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/2063795873113411765?a=SsSp558HVzjHmKN7WrY&s=20

April 10, 2026: https://x.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/2042654080049250589?a=xj4TEE2FQsou5hlnsKI&s=20