Upper Echelon Basketball: Callie Levin – Player Profile

Vitals:
Name: Callie Levin
Height: 5’10”
College Class: Third Year
Position: SG / PG
College: Northern Iowa
High School / Hometown: Solon (Solon, Iowa)
The Levin File:
* Selected as a 2026-27 Player to Watch in the Missouri Valley Conference
* Played her first two college seasons at Iowa
* 2024 Iowa Miss Basketball
* 2024 University of Iowa signee & 4 star HS recruit
* 2024 State Champion at Solon HS
Social Media Updates:
November 6, 2026: https://x.com/upperechelonbb/status/2118744599510327708?a=t0Lg0-u8Nv31d0wP5Ms&s=20
November 2, 2026: https://x.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/2117440794537894276?a=mENp3gDv73Ya_dm3Ki8&s=20
October 28, 2026: https://x.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/2115590348529717626?a=grtdV98kuImgZwca0SM&s=20
June 15, 2026: https://x.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/2063795873113411765?a=SsSp558HVzjHmKN7WrY&s=20
April 10, 2026: https://x.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/2042654080049250589?a=xj4TEE2FQsou5hlnsKI&s=20