Brandon Clay College Database Player Profile: Tyler Reyes

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Vitals:

Name: Tyler Reyes

Height: 6’8”

High School Class: 2028

Position: PF / C

High School / Hometown: Perkiomen School (New Jersey)

The Reyes File:

April 2026: Reyes has legitimate size at an early age. He uses his frame well around the rim to catch, gather and finish with his right hand. Reyes is especially comfortable with the short half hook inside of 5 feet using that right hand. In due time, I expect him to be just as comfortable turning over his right shoulder to shoot that same shot with his left hand. Reyes also has showcased the ability to keep opposing defenses honest with his face up shooting ability in the 12-15 foot range. The more of that he can display on a consistent basis, the harder it will be to just lean on him in the post in an effort to negate his productivity. Reyes brings a rebounding presence to the front court with Philippine National Team pool pipeline experience at the 16-and-under and 18-and-under levels. With a game that is predicated on him being effective primarily below the rim, it’s important for Reyes to continue to be a high producing rebounder and shot changer in the lane. — Brandon Clay / @BrandonClayPSB