Brandon Clay College Database Player Profile: Boomer Minch

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Vitals:

Name: Boomer Minch

Height: 6’2”

High School Class: 2028

Position: PG / SG

High School / Hometown: Scecina Memorial (Indianapolis, Indiana)

The Minch File:

April 2026: Minch has established himself as one of the better guard prospects inside the Hoosier State’s rising junior class. He has the height needed to play on or off the basketball and has turned into a consistent shot maker from the perimeter. Minch’s work ethic has always been a separator for him back to his middle school days. He’s more than willing to put in the time that it takes to be the best version of himself possible. Minch has been a creator off the bounce since his younger days as well. He’s made a concerted effort to keep simplifying that part of his game to make driving lanes cleaner and passing reads quicker to find. As he keeps growing physically, look for Minch to focus on adding strength over the next 12-18 months as he starts to prepare for the collegiate level. He understands what it takes to be successful at the next level. His sister, Ellery, is on the roster at Western Kentucky. — Brandon Clay / @BrandonClayPSB