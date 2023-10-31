BClayRecruiting: Tatum Brown – Consulting & College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Tatum Brown

Height: 5’6″

HS Grad Year: 2026

Position: PG

School / Hometown: Grayson (Grayson, Georgia)

Player Evaluations via ProspectsNation.com:

CLICK THE LINK BELOW FOR TATUM’S PREVIOUS EVALUATIONS FROM THE DESK OF BRANDON CLAY:

https://prospectsnation.com/player/tatum-brown#campbr-evaluations

Brandon Clay Recruiting x Southeast All Stars ❤️🖤🤍 @southeastastars x #bclayrecruiting

WE ARE OUTSIDE ALL FALL!!!



WE ARE OUTSIDE ALL FALL!!!



‘25 G Tatum Brown (GA) was on campus at Murray State.



She already has a scholarship offer from the Racers. pic.twitter.com/1YdNaWhMwV — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) October 14, 2023

Brandon Clay Recruiting x Southeast All Stars @southeastastars x #BClayRecruiting



WE WERE OUTSIDE ALL SUMMER!!! 🔥



Welcome ‘25 G Tatum Brown of Grayson (GA) to the Program.



She’ll be outside with us ALL Spring / Summer ‘24.



Brown holds a number of scholarship offers already. pic.twitter.com/O05biAw3tw — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) August 8, 2023

