by

Vitals:

Name: Stella Lockhart

Height: 6’0″

HS Grad Year: 2026

Position: SF

School / Hometown: Gill St. Bernard’s (Chester Township, New Jersey)

Player Evaluations:

Date: August 28, 2022

Location: Brandon Clay Summer Showcase (Atlanta, Georgia)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Lockhart has great size and new age perimeter skill. She moves well and has the ability to be productive on both ends of the hardwood. In our Saturday session, Lockhart was able to work on some of the interior offensive moves that separate her from most young forwards. She has the touch to shoot it from beyond the 3-line. Learning where and when is her next step. — Brandon Clay

Date: June 12, 2022

Location: Brandon Clay Summer Showcase (Atlanta, Georgia)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Lockhart has all the physical tools to be a matchup nightmare for opposing defenders. She is tough in the paint but also displayed the touch to step out and shoot the 15 to 17 foot jumper. In the modern era, Lockhart has an ideal game especially getting out in transition or guarding multiple positions on the defensive end of the hardwood. For Lockhart, the key to unlocking the next part of her game is based largely upon stepping her shooting range out past the 3-point line. That shot is a separator for players in her skill, size range. — Brandon Clay

Brandon Clay Evals



From @brandonclaypsb’s 💻



READ https://t.co/VnqRQiw4DG



Lauren Fuessel

Stella Lockhart

Emma Phelan (BClay Member)

Reese Sellers (BClay Member)

Tianna Thompson (BClay Member)

Toni Warren (BClay Member)



GET YOUR EVAL https://t.co/T4w6kgCNBM #BClayRecruiting pic.twitter.com/HCyq0iHNvW — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) September 1, 2022

Brandon Clay 2022 Tourneys x @bclaytourneys



Next: Real Deal Indy July 8-9



Joni Taylor’s Texas A&M staff will be with us in Indianapolis & Chicago this week/weekend.



Watch List



Gabbie Grooms

Kenzie Koch

Madison Kocis

Stella Lockhart

Leah Macy



JOIN https://t.co/vTyxJdYHmA pic.twitter.com/2Wc3mQqtRO — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) July 4, 2022

Brandon Clay Showcases x @bclaytraining



Sept. 10-11 in Indy

Oct. 1-2 in Dallas

Nov. 11 in Nashville



‘26 Stella Lockhart has great size and new age skill. She moves well with the ability to be productive on both ends of the hardwood. @BrandonClayPSB



JOIN https://t.co/EKjqDSbrO7 pic.twitter.com/HeHjIFH3kI — Brandon Clay Showcases x Training (@BClayTraining) September 7, 2022

Brandon Clay 2022 Showcases x @brandonclaypsb



Elite 100 Showcase: Aug. 20-21, 27-28 in ATL



I’ll train with Stella Lockhart again in Chicago on Saturday then in Atlanta in August.



Her story is just beginning.



Join Us ⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️



REGISTER https://t.co/EKjqDSbrO7 pic.twitter.com/RIRl6YRsNJ — Brandon Clay Showcases x Training (@BClayTraining) July 3, 2022

Brandon Clay is the owner of the Brandon Clay Scouting Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. Brandon Clay Scouting is utilized by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Brandon Clay Recruiting National Training Academies. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com