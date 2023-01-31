Vitals:
Name: Stella Lockhart
Height: 6’0″
HS Grad Year: 2026
Position: SF
School / Hometown: Gill St. Bernard’s (Chester Township, New Jersey)
Player Evaluations:
Date: August 28, 2022
Location: Brandon Clay Summer Showcase (Atlanta, Georgia)
Evaluator: Brandon Clay
Lockhart has great size and new age perimeter skill. She moves well and has the ability to be productive on both ends of the hardwood. In our Saturday session, Lockhart was able to work on some of the interior offensive moves that separate her from most young forwards. She has the touch to shoot it from beyond the 3-line. Learning where and when is her next step. — Brandon Clay
Date: June 12, 2022
Location: Brandon Clay Summer Showcase (Atlanta, Georgia)
Evaluator: Brandon Clay
Lockhart has all the physical tools to be a matchup nightmare for opposing defenders. She is tough in the paint but also displayed the touch to step out and shoot the 15 to 17 foot jumper. In the modern era, Lockhart has an ideal game especially getting out in transition or guarding multiple positions on the defensive end of the hardwood. For Lockhart, the key to unlocking the next part of her game is based largely upon stepping her shooting range out past the 3-point line. That shot is a separator for players in her skill, size range. — Brandon Clay
Social Media Updates:
Brandon Clay is the owner of the Brandon Clay Scouting Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. Brandon Clay Scouting is utilized by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Brandon Clay Recruiting National Training Academies. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com