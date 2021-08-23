BClayRecruiting: Skyler Ellison – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Skyler Ellison

Height: 5’9″

HS Grad Year: 2025

Position: SF

School / Hometown: Palmetto HS (Williamston, South Carolina)

Player Evaluations:

Date: June 2021

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Atlanta, Georgia)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Ellison is a fundamental guard who takes skill development seriously. She is shooting the ball consistently on the spot up midrange these days. The strength of her game continues to be her willingness to do what it takes to make the winning play. She moves without the ball and finds the open spot on the court. Defensively she will stick her nose on the ball and do her best to stay in between the ball and the bucket. Ellison should continue to work on her weak hand and confidence making plays going either direction.

Date: August 2020

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Atlanta, Georgia)

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Ellison is a hard-working front-line player. She does a good job of positioning herself on both ends of the court. She understands offensive spacing and will move to the open area consistently. Defensively, she gets into proper position to provide solid team defense in the paint and on the wing. Ellison showed a nice mid-range jumper in skill workouts. Making sure that her left-hand does not drag on her release should be a priority to correct in future skill development sessions.

Date: February 2020

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Atlanta, Georgia)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Ellison has good size in a potential hybrid forward capacity. She literally improved during the two days through the consistent reps surrounded by elite talent. Her skill set is on the right track and should blossom before she hits halls of high school if she keeps working.

