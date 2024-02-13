BClayRecruiting: Kivana Bogne – Consulting & College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Kivana Bogne

Height: 5’11”

HS Grad Year: 2024

Position: PF

School / Hometown: Lakeview Academy (Lawrenceville, Georgia)

Player Evaluations via ProspectsNation.com:

CLICK THE LINK BELOW FOR KIVANA’S PREVIOUS EVALUATIONS FROM THE DESK OF BRANDON CLAY:

https://prospectsnation.com/player/kivana-bogne#campbr-evaluations

Brandon Clay Summer Showcase x @brandonclaypsb



🗓️ June 3

📍 ATL



The Elite 100 was 🔥: a @ProspectsNation recap



Bridget Allee (BClay member)

Kivana Bogne

Skyler Brady

Jayla Frasz (BClay member)

Naiara Maradiaga

Kylie Watkins



REGISTER https://t.co/CfT40Vll24 #BCalyRecruiting pic.twitter.com/2GjGOPk48P — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) March 17, 2023

2024 5-11 F Kivana Bogne (@teamallincoachk/@LALionAthletics) has a serious nose for the ball. Tracking down rebounds and finishing inside.#SummerSlam @InsiderExposure — Kyle Sandy (@KyleSandy355) July 24, 2023

Brandon Clay Elite 100 Spring Showcase x @brandonclaypsb



🗓️ March 11

📍 ATL



Kivana Bogne of EOTO is an @AP_BBall favorite.



She’ll get a @ProspectsNation Card Eval tomorrow.



REGISTER TODAY https://t.co/e3sNcwxrxx pic.twitter.com/OyQZMMeHpJ — Brandon Clay Showcases (@BClayTraining) March 10, 2023

