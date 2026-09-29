BClayRecruiting: Kerrington Campbell – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Kerrington Campbell

Height: 5’8″

HS Grad Year: 2028

Position: PG / SG

School / Hometown: Bixby (Tulsa, Oklahoma)

Player Evaluations via ProspectsNation.com:

CLICK THE LINK BELOW FOR KERRINGTON’S PREVIOUS EVALUATIONS FROM THE DESK OF BRANDON CLAY:

https://prospectsnation.com/player/kerrington-campbell#campbr-evaluations

Sept. 30, 2026: https://x.com/bclaymarketing/status/2105064903606194200?s=20

Sept. 29, 2026: https://x.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/2104954832406663270?s=20

Apr. 21, 2026: https://x.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/2046745992268026153?s=20

Apr. 12, 2026: https://x.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/2043443778393116878?s=20

Mar. 17, 2026: https://x.com/bclaymarketing/status/2033958540704960582?s=20

Oct. 15, 2025: https://x.com/bclaymarketing/status/1979303495112278281?s=20

Sept. 12, 2025: https://x.com/bclaymarketing/status/1966550422560162104?s=20

June 26, 2025: ;https://x.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1938345335929364716?s=20

https://twitter.com/bclaymarketing/status/1878633109287309372

https://twitter.com/bclaymarketing/status/1873031797740802129

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1807548246803567047

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1787167942926291429

Brandon Clay Consulting Evals | #BClayConsulting | Powered by @bclayscouting



‘28 Kerrington Campbell’s shot progressing nicely. Much improved from the fall. Wrist is snapping. Clean footwork even on counters. @kerringtoncamp | @C_Moyer01



THE PROGRAM: https://t.co/noyHkrK1Fr — Brandon Clay Consulting (@bclayconsulting) May 3, 2024

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1784746634334609457

https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1743411273268593035?s=20

https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1730384405397442883?s=20

https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1721553649015398532?s=20

https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1718672918131900833?s=20

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1717671292361388182

https://twitter.com/ProspectsNation/status/1700967725563019348

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1691826925273071924

Brandon Clay is the owner of the Brandon Clay Scouting Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. Brandon Clay Scouting is utilized by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Brandon Clay Recruiting National Training Academies. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com