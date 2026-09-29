You are here: Home / blog / #BClayRecruiting: Kerrington Campbell – College Recruiting Player Profile

#BClayRecruiting: Kerrington Campbell – College Recruiting Player Profile

September 29, 2026 by

Vitals:

Name: Kerrington Campbell
Height: 5’8″
HS Grad Year: 2028
Position: PG / SG
School / Hometown: Bixby (Tulsa, Oklahoma)

Player Evaluations via ProspectsNation.com:

CLICK THE LINK BELOW FOR KERRINGTON’S PREVIOUS EVALUATIONS FROM THE DESK OF BRANDON CLAY:
https://prospectsnation.com/player/kerrington-campbell#campbr-evaluations

Social Media Updates:

Sept. 30, 2026: https://x.com/bclaymarketing/status/2105064903606194200?s=20

Sept. 29, 2026: https://x.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/2104954832406663270?s=20

Apr. 21, 2026: https://x.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/2046745992268026153?s=20

Apr. 12, 2026: https://x.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/2043443778393116878?s=20

Mar. 17, 2026: https://x.com/bclaymarketing/status/2033958540704960582?s=20

Oct. 15, 2025: https://x.com/bclaymarketing/status/1979303495112278281?s=20

Sept. 12, 2025: https://x.com/bclaymarketing/status/1966550422560162104?s=20

June 26, 2025: ;https://x.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1938345335929364716?s=20

https://twitter.com/bclaymarketing/status/1878633109287309372
https://twitter.com/bclaymarketing/status/1873031797740802129
https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1807548246803567047
https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1787167942926291429
https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1784746634334609457
https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1743411273268593035?s=20
https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1730384405397442883?s=20
https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1721553649015398532?s=20
https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1718672918131900833?s=20
https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1717671292361388182
https://twitter.com/ProspectsNation/status/1700967725563019348
https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1691826925273071924

Brandon Clay is the owner of the Brandon Clay Scouting Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. Brandon Clay Scouting is utilized by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Brandon Clay Recruiting National Training Academies. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com

Related Posts

Filed Under: blog, Girls Grassroots Coverage, Peach State Media