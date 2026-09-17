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#BClayMarketing: Kenzie Koch – Brand Marketing Player Profile

September 17, 2026 by

Vitals:

Name: Kenzie Koch
Height: 5’9″
HS Grad Year: 2027
Position: PG
School / Hometown: Eastern Hancock (Jackson Township, IN)

Player Evaluations via ProspectsNation.com:

CLICK THE LINK BELOW FOR KENZIE’S PREVIOUS EVALUATIONS FROM THE DESK OF BRANDON CLAY:
https://prospectsnation.com/player/kenzie-koch#campbr-evaluations

Social Media Updates:

Sept. 17, 2026: https://x.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/2100730469226582435?s=20

August 30, 2026: https://x.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/2094229903658905905?s=20

June 1, 2026: https://x.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/2061609945850647017?s=20

May 29, 2026: https://x.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/2061126488234041517?s=20

February 6th, 2025: https://x.com/bclaymarketing/status/1887530505366569029

January 24th, 2025: https://x.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1882850711131849047

January 6th, 2025: https://x.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1875946818179359073

October 1st, 2025: https://x.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1838589921436557647

July 31st, 2025: https://x.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1808198329840599172

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1803104030647885878
https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1797800870412972202

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1783669260851593613
https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1782911829892628892
https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1765163404338102304?s=20
https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1764779701954904166?s=20
https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1763633765052559623?s=20
https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1759945348980559941?s=20
https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1759609491404751275?s=20
https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1757078419446095968?s=20
https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1754285708389364101?s=20
https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1754156272859951113?s=20
https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1744016067519779185?s=20
https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1736074766509859302?s=20
https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1720775146795864479?s=20
https://twitter.com/ProspectsNation/status/1718253519038201974?s=20
https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1715842244484169806?s=20
https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1709580492087959628?s=20
https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1707061764725051609?s=20
https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1670597669994020865?s=20
https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1662103911761674246?s=20
https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1651963318528012288?s=20
https://twitter.com/BClayTraining/status/1644017023356219392?s=20
https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1642208760490754049?s=20
https://twitter.com/BClayTourneys/status/1620080096248991746?s=20
https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1620079331329589249?s=20
https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1605954023579754496?s=20&t=o8xQvPDVLov9yGXpcLMAcw
https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1584274933562998784?s=20&t=YOKCpH9BEYhR7BJFvYrtqA
https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1569120010517233670?s=20&t=O9xjN4HcDQKzeifOz0B3uw
https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1564614297350819844?s=20&t=-K5R1qCQap84ktVEA4VK7A
https://twitter.com/BClayTraining/status/1552285121251868673?s=20&t=MsMRqyNItHR1hxuLqlcPUg
https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1548656960366645248?s=20&t=Gjqr9J5eAIVYv1hwXdhdnw
https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1536510110108987392?s=20&t=Yykz-66-CZHSQwSUN5rcNg
https://twitter.com/BClayTraining/status/1524765715210907651?s=20&t=CHBhPuCiYPG8zOcaJPilrQ
https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1497749541516369926?s=20&t=QLr6hrH3SisJntLtjmAwxg
https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1481301813869662228?s=20
https://twitter.com/BrandonClayTV/status/1475962297709387776?s=20
https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1473459374890889222?s=20
https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1472748101291188224?s=20
https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1472039076698238977?s=20
https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1465479002978758656?s=20
https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1450859918307774469?s=20
https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1440714022874087432?s=20

Brandon Clay is the owner of the Brandon Clay Scouting Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. Brandon Clay Scouting is utilized by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Brandon Clay Recruiting National Training Academies. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com

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Filed Under: blog, Girls Grassroots Coverage, Peach State Media