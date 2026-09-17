Vitals:
Name: Kenzie Koch
Height: 5’9″
HS Grad Year: 2027
Position: PG
School / Hometown: Eastern Hancock (Jackson Township, IN)
Player Evaluations via ProspectsNation.com:
CLICK THE LINK BELOW FOR KENZIE’S PREVIOUS EVALUATIONS FROM THE DESK OF BRANDON CLAY:
https://prospectsnation.com/player/kenzie-koch#campbr-evaluations
Social Media Updates:
Sept. 17, 2026: https://x.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/2100730469226582435?s=20
August 30, 2026: https://x.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/2094229903658905905?s=20
June 1, 2026: https://x.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/2061609945850647017?s=20
May 29, 2026: https://x.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/2061126488234041517?s=20
February 6th, 2025: https://x.com/bclaymarketing/status/1887530505366569029
January 24th, 2025: https://x.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1882850711131849047
January 6th, 2025: https://x.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1875946818179359073
October 1st, 2025: https://x.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1838589921436557647
July 31st, 2025: https://x.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1808198329840599172
Brandon Clay is the owner of the Brandon Clay Scouting Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. Brandon Clay Scouting is utilized by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Brandon Clay Recruiting National Training Academies. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com