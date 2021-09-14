by

Vitals:

Name: Kenzie Koch

Height: 5’6″

HS Grad Year: 2026

Position: PG

School / Hometown: Eastern Hancock (Jackson Township, IN)

Club Team: Indiana Elite Fire

Player Evaluations:

Date: September 14, 2021

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Atlanta, Georgia)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Koch is shaping up to be an elite level option at the position in due time. She has the moxie plus the skill set to make plays already. As Koch fills out physically, I expect her to become a consistent threat at the point guard spot in multiple facets of the game. She is bright enough to understand what she’s seeing then make positive decisions as a result.

Social Media Updates:

Brandon Clay All-American Training Academy Tour



Sept 18-19 Iowa

Oct 1-2 Dallas

Oct 23-24 Bos



The Youth Movement in Indy is WILD.



The tour will have a stop here until these kids stop coming:@AlannaAnthony11@RileySchell2028@kenziekoch35@Atylia4



— B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) September 12, 2021

Brandon Clay All-American Training Academy Tour



Aug 28 ATL

Sept 11-12 Indy

Sept 18-19 Iowa

Oct 1-2 Dallas

Oct 23-24 Boston



Kenzie Koch is already surrounded by greatness. We’ll train in 3 weeks.



Up Next@moblocks2023@ryleighgee_@madisonwagner55



— Brandon Clay Training (@BClayTraining) August 25, 2021

