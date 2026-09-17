by

Vitals:

Name: Kenzie Koch

Height: 5’9″

HS Grad Year: 2027

Position: PG

School / Hometown: Eastern Hancock (Jackson Township, IN)

Player Evaluations via ProspectsNation.com:

CLICK THE LINK BELOW FOR KENZIE’S PREVIOUS EVALUATIONS FROM THE DESK OF BRANDON CLAY:

https://prospectsnation.com/player/kenzie-koch#campbr-evaluations

Social Media Updates:

Sept. 17, 2026: https://x.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/2100730469226582435?s=20

August 30, 2026: https://x.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/2094229903658905905?s=20

June 1, 2026: https://x.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/2061609945850647017?s=20

May 29, 2026: https://x.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/2061126488234041517?s=20

Brandon Clay Brand Marketing



Best Evals, Guidance & Marketing in 🏀



🚨CLIENT UPDATE 🚨



Can’t wait to work with ‘27 Kenzie Koch (IN) Sunday.



Another banner year in the books.



24+ ppg average ✔️

Ball State commitment ✔️



➡️ JOIN TODAY https://t.co/noyHkrK1Fr #BClayMarketing pic.twitter.com/GBVP1yCAyR — Brandon Clay Brand Marketing (@bclaymarketing) February 21, 2026

Brandon Clay Brand Marketing



Best Evals, Guidance & Marketing in 🏀



🚨CLIENT UPDATE🚨



‘27 PG Kenzie Koch of Eastern Hancock / Indy One (IN) dropped 46 points in a W last night.



➡️➡️ JOIN TODAY: https://t.co/rgpAKzQYa9 #BClayMarketing pic.twitter.com/AU25rq8zUu — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) November 26, 2025

Brandon Clay Small Group Workouts



“Skill Training + Best Brand Marketing in 🏀.”



🗓️ NOV. 16

📍 IND



‘27 Kenzie Koch of Eastern Hancock is ALWAYS in the gym.



Ball State commit ✔️

A @bclaymarketing client ✔️



🎥 @XavierSoHoops



JOIN https://t.co/a15Mv9rkyU #BClayMarketing pic.twitter.com/FHAB9jrq5S — Brandon Clay Brand Marketing (@bclaymarketing) October 27, 2025

Brandon Clay Small Group Workouts

📍 Indiana

🗓️ Next Sunday



Notes from last session featuring four #BClayMarketing Agency clients:



• ‘27 PG Kenzie Koch @kenziekoch35 has been dialed in on her midrange jumper. It’s a real weapon as she heads into junior season. She’s already… pic.twitter.com/eZXhWJBsj6 — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) September 27, 2025

Brandon Clay Brand Marketing Agency

Powered x @brandonclaypsb



“Best Evals, Guidance & Marketing in 🏀”



🚨CLIENT UPDATE🚨



Northern Kentucky was on campus at Eastern Hancock for ‘27 Kenzie Koch (IN).



➡️➡️ JOIN THE AGENCY TODAY: https://t.co/noyHkrKzuZ #BClayMarketing pic.twitter.com/DJHzXEFY0n — Brandon Clay Brand Marketing (@bclaymarketing) September 11, 2025

Brandon Clay Brand Marketing

Powered x @brandonclaypsb



“The Best Evals & Marketing in 🏀”



🚨CLIENT UPDATE🚨



‘27 PG Kenzie Koch of Eastern Hancock (IN) has a scholarship offer from Ball State.



➡️➡️ JOIN THE PROGRAM TODAY: https://t.co/rgpAKzQYa9 #BClayMarketing pic.twitter.com/1aX9OAxcxI — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) August 3, 2025

Brandon Clay Brand Marketing

Powered x @brandonclaypsb



“The Best Evals & Marketing in 🏀”



🚨CLIENT UPDATE🚨



‘27 PG Kenzie Koch of Eastern Hancock (IN) has a scholarship offer from Army.



➡️➡️ JOIN THE PROGRAM TODAY: https://t.co/rgpAKzQYa9 #BClayMarketing pic.twitter.com/Yd8z21nz3z — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) July 26, 2025

February 6th, 2025: https://x.com/bclaymarketing/status/1887530505366569029

January 24th, 2025: https://x.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1882850711131849047

January 6th, 2025: https://x.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1875946818179359073

October 1st, 2025: https://x.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1838589921436557647

July 31st, 2025: https://x.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1808198329840599172

Brandon Clay Consulting News | #BClayConsulting | Powered by @brandonclaypsb



Latest On Campus Visits



Callie Cavender: Oglethorpe

Kenzie Koch: Iowa

Elliot Leffler: Butler / Purdue / Wisconsin

Elizabeth Wynn: Wofford



THE PROGRAM: https://t.co/noyHkrK1Fr pic.twitter.com/M10Ibqufk1 — Brandon Clay Brand Marketing (@bclaymarketing) June 20, 2024

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1803104030647885878

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1797800870412972202

Brandon Clay Consulting Evals | #BClayConsulting | Powered x @bclayscouting



‘27 Kenzie Koch @kenziekoch35 is one of the better shotmakers off the bounce or catch that I've seen inside the Hoosier State. She doesn't get sped up often.



THE PROGRAM https://t.co/msLDU1l4tz @bdj3575 — Brandon Clay Scouting (@BClayScouting) May 22, 2024

Brandon Clay Consulting Evals | #BClayConsulting | Powered by @bclayscouting



Sean “Sticks” Smith with this takeaway on ‘27 Kenzie Koch (IN) from yesterday:



Polished skill set and a playmaker from the lead guard position. IQ is high level.



THE PROGRAM: https://t.co/noyHkrK1Fr pic.twitter.com/bfNb8y4NrG — Brandon Clay Brand Marketing (@bclaymarketing) May 19, 2024

Brandon Clay Consulting Evals | #BClayConsulting | Powered by @bclayscouting



Sean “Sticks” Smith will be in the gym tomorrow afternoon to watch two of our clients play in Atlanta:



‘27 Kenzie Koch (IN)

‘26 Maddie Leach (VA)



THE PROGRAM: https://t.co/noyHkrKzuZ pic.twitter.com/yfaDzTICep — Brandon Clay Brand Marketing (@bclaymarketing) May 16, 2024

Brandon Clay Scouting x @247Sports



New Recruiting Rundown features:



Riley Abney

Lexi Blue

Avery Hjelmstad

Lucy Hood

Adah Hupfer

Kenzie Koch

Elliot Leffler

Gabby Spink



FULL ARTICLE: https://t.co/AM7UK3SGAk #BClayConsulting pic.twitter.com/HUcZCrg9xo — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) April 29, 2024

Brandon Clay Consulting Evals | #BClayConsulting | Powered by @bclayscouting



The way ‘27 G Kenzie Koch (IN) is playing right now is EXACTLY what I predicted 2 years ago.



She’s pushing tempo, making shots & leading. @kenziekoch35 | @bdj3575



THE PROGRAM: https://t.co/noyHkrKzuZ — Brandon Clay Brand Marketing (@bclaymarketing) April 28, 2024

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1783669260851593613

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1782911829892628892

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1765163404338102304?s=20

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1764779701954904166?s=20

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1763633765052559623?s=20

https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1759945348980559941?s=20

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1759609491404751275?s=20

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1757078419446095968?s=20

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1754285708389364101?s=20

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1754156272859951113?s=20

Brandon Clay Showcases x @brandonclaypsb



Feb 17 ATL (‘28-30)

Mar 9 ATL (‘25-28)

April 27 Indy (‘25-30)



‘27 Kenzie Koch of Eastern Hancock (IN) is BALLIN’. She’s in April 27.



Who’s Next@ZartmanBrooke@Maya_sports5@BrynnWard2029



JOIN https://t.co/ASzGHdkpVk #BClayRecruiting pic.twitter.com/pPKeyT430g — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) January 23, 2024

https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1744016067519779185?s=20

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1736074766509859302?s=20

https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1720775146795864479?s=20

https://twitter.com/ProspectsNation/status/1718253519038201974?s=20

https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1715842244484169806?s=20

https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1709580492087959628?s=20

Brandon Clay Showcases



Oct 27 Indy (‘24-27)



“Training gives me ELITE evals.”



‘27 Kenzie Koch (IN) will get shooting work with me later this month.



Who’s Next@KaycieWarfel@AdahHupfer2027@havana_rae@avery_losh@elliot_leffler



JOIN https://t.co/ASzGHdkpVk #BClayRecruiting pic.twitter.com/OsBzofYqK7 — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) October 3, 2023

https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1707061764725051609?s=20

Brandon Clay Showcases



Sept 23-24 Indy (‘24-29)



“Training gives me ELITE evals.”



Two #BClayRecruiting clients: Addie Deal & Kenzie Koch ALWAYS look for a chance to train w/me.



Who’s Next@ZTheProblem@VayMitchell35@brooke_adkins20@_brynmartin



JOIN https://t.co/CfT40Vll24 pic.twitter.com/ih0PUS73So — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) August 14, 2023

https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1670597669994020865?s=20

https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1662103911761674246?s=20

https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1651963318528012288?s=20

https://twitter.com/BClayTraining/status/1644017023356219392?s=20

https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1642208760490754049?s=20

https://twitter.com/BClayTourneys/status/1620080096248991746?s=20

https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1620079331329589249?s=20

https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1605954023579754496?s=20&t=o8xQvPDVLov9yGXpcLMAcw

https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1584274933562998784?s=20&t=YOKCpH9BEYhR7BJFvYrtqA

https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1569120010517233670?s=20&t=O9xjN4HcDQKzeifOz0B3uw

https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1564614297350819844?s=20&t=-K5R1qCQap84ktVEA4VK7A

https://twitter.com/BClayTraining/status/1552285121251868673?s=20&t=MsMRqyNItHR1hxuLqlcPUg

Brandon Clay Prospect Evaluations x @prospectsnation



Two new evaluations from Chicago on Brandon Clay Recruiting members:



‘24 Madison Hart (CT)

‘27 Kenzie Koch (IN)



GET YOUR EVALUATION HERE: https://t.co/D69KYS5l7c #BClayRecruiting pic.twitter.com/HO4M2tRT2P — Brandon Clay Brand Marketing (@bclaymarketing) July 18, 2022

https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1548656960366645248?s=20&t=Gjqr9J5eAIVYv1hwXdhdnw

Brandon Clay ‘22 Showcases x @bclaytraining



Elite 100:



Aug. 20-21, 27-28 in ATL

Sept. 11-12 in Indy



Four #BClayRecruiting Guards To Know x @VinceSmithPSB



‘24 Madison Hart (CT)

‘26 Maryn King (WA)

‘27 Kenzie Koch (IN)

‘24 Shawnessy Nordstrom (UT)



JOIN https://t.co/CfT40VCVTC pic.twitter.com/LmBjBNn6Sj — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) July 14, 2022

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1536510110108987392?s=20&t=Yykz-66-CZHSQwSUN5rcNg

https://twitter.com/BClayTraining/status/1524765715210907651?s=20&t=CHBhPuCiYPG8zOcaJPilrQ

https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1497749541516369926?s=20&t=QLr6hrH3SisJntLtjmAwxg

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1481301813869662228?s=20

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayTV/status/1475962297709387776?s=20

Middle School All-American Training Academies x @brandonclaypsb



June 4-5 ATL



‘27 #BClayRecruiting G Kenzie Koch (IN) brought her M14 training to headline a Phoenix Academy FULL of elite level talent.



FULL STORY: https://t.co/TThkSfyE1s pic.twitter.com/jJWuDSSjMe — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) December 28, 2021

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1473459374890889222?s=20

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1472748101291188224?s=20

https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1472039076698238977?s=20

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1465479002978758656?s=20

Middle School All-American Training Academies x @brandonclaypsb

Dec 18-19 PHX

Jan 1-2 ATL



Can’t wait to hit the floor with some of our middle school #BClayRecruiting kids:



Bowman

Davis

Flores

Gluesing

King

Koch

Moye

Roman



INFO: https://t.co/vTyxJdYHmA pic.twitter.com/T0RlEOorXU — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) November 10, 2021

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1450859918307774469?s=20

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1440714022874087432?s=20

Brandon Clay Training Academy Tour



Sept 18-19 Iowa

Oct 1-2 Dallas

Oct 23-24 Boston



Middle School All-American Academies

Dec. 18-19 Phoenix

Jan. 1-2 ATL



Welcome ‘27 PG Kenzie Koch (IN) to the #BClayRecruiting Program.



Ultra talented lead guard.



INFO: https://t.co/vTyxJdYHmA pic.twitter.com/F87p2E00Lr — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) September 14, 2021

Brandon Clay All-American Training Academy Tour



Sept 18-19 Iowa

Oct 1-2 Dallas

Oct 23-24 Bos



The Youth Movement in Indy is WILD.



The tour will have a stop here until these kids stop coming:@AlannaAnthony11@RileySchell2028@kenziekoch35@Atylia4



INFO https://t.co/vTyxJdYHmA — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) September 12, 2021

Brandon Clay All-American Training Academy Tour



Aug 28 ATL

Sept 11-12 Indy

Sept 18-19 Iowa

Oct 1-2 Dallas

Oct 23-24 Boston



Kenzie Koch is already surrounded by greatness. We’ll train in 3 weeks.



Up Next@moblocks2023

@ryleighgee_@madisonwagner55



INFO https://t.co/WO5dwbcj21 pic.twitter.com/j6yytbsJpd — Brandon Clay Showcases (@BClayShowcases) August 25, 2021

Brandon Clay is the owner of the Brandon Clay Scouting Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. Brandon Clay Scouting is utilized by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Brandon Clay Recruiting National Training Academies. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com