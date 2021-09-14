Vitals:
Name: Kenzie Koch
Height: 5’6″
HS Grad Year: 2026
Position: PG
School / Hometown: Eastern Hancock (Jackson Township, IN)
Club Team: Indiana Elite Fire
Player Evaluations:
Date: September 14, 2021
Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Atlanta, Georgia)
Evaluator: Brandon Clay
Koch is shaping up to be an elite level option at the position in due time. She has the moxie plus the skill set to make plays already. As Koch fills out physically, I expect her to become a consistent threat at the point guard spot in multiple facets of the game. She is bright enough to understand what she’s seeing then make positive decisions as a result.
