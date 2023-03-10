by

Vitals:

Name: Carrington “CJ” Wilson

Height: 5’8″

HS Grad Year: 2024

Position: SG / PG

School / Hometown: Stockbridge (Stockbridge, Georgia)

Player Evaluations:

Date: January 8, 2023

Location: She Got Game Classic Atlanta

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Wilson played primarily on the ball switching gears late in the game to become more of a scoring threat. She is a smooth threat on the perimeter with the IQ and skill to play either guard position. Longterm, Wilson’s ability to attack might lend itself best from the wing but the versatility is there. As her outside shooting continues to grow so will her overall offensive production. — Brandon Clay

Brandon Clay is the owner of the Brandon Clay Scouting Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. Brandon Clay Scouting is utilized by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Brandon Clay Recruiting National Training Academies. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com