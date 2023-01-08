by

Vitals:

Name: Averie Jones

Height: 5’7″

HS Grad Year: 2024

Position: SG / PG

School / Hometown: Lumpkin County (Dahlonega, Georgia)

Player Evaluations:

Date: June 10, 2022

Location: GHSA Team Camp (Suwanee, GA)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

In this school setting, Jones showed that she is one of the Peach State’s best scoring guards in the rising junior class. She can flat out put the basketball in the hole. Jones plays for a program that wins a lot of games so she’s accustomed to making winning decisions down the stretch of tight contests. She has real range and skill in the backcourt.

