BClayRecruiting: Anna Kimball – College Recruiting Player Profile

Vitals:

Name: Anna Kimball

Height: 6’3″

HS Grad Year: 2024

Position: PF / C

School / Hometown: Niceville (Niceville, Florida)

Player Evaluations:

Date: August 27, 2022

Location: Brandon Clay Summer Showcase (Atlanta, Georgia)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Date: July 31, 2022

Location: Auburn Elite Camp (Auburn, Alabama)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Kimball showed the size and length to be a next level option on the interior. As she gets more and more accustomed to the pace of elite level post play, expect to see her progress as a result. She is in good condition, runs the floor well and has the frame to keep getting physically stronger upon arrival to college in a couple of years.

