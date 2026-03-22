The Weekly Word: Thoughts from the MacBook of Brandon Clay – March 16, 2026

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Upcoming Brandon Clay All-American Showcase Events:

April 4, 2026: Phoenix, AZ

April 25. 2026: Indianapolis, Indiana

April 26, 2026: Fayetteville, Arkansas

May 30-31, 2026: Indianapolis, Indiana

June 27-28, 2026: Atlanta, Georgia

REGISTER HERE: https://getcookie.com/event-director-camps/61

March 22, 2026: I am excited to add Class of 2030 Guard Tory Strange of Farragut (TN) to the Brandon Clay Brand Marketing Program. She is a talented backcourt prospect who trains weekly with Brandon Clay Showcase National Skills Director, Xavier Johnson. Strange is poised to make an immediate impact upon her arrival to the Farragut High program this summer. We’ll be keeping close tabs on Strange for the duration of her school career.

March 21, 2026: As we head into the summer, keep a close eye on Class of 2027 Wing Jace Sanderson of Gilmer (GA). She’s proven herself as one of the Peach State’s top shooters. Sanderson’s ability to defend in the half court is due in large part to her school coach, David Dowse. The combination of her shooting range and basketball intelligence has landed Sanderson early scholarship offers from Georgia Southwestern and Middle Georgia already.



March 20, 2026: I had a chance to get on the floor to train with Class of 2027 Guard Liv Vieira of George School (PA) earlier in the month. This was my first chance getting to evaluate Vieira’s game. She has a versatility on the perimeter that not many in her class regionally possess. Vieira can apply pressure to opposing defenses by taking and making the open 3-pointer. If anything, that’s a component of her game that she doesn’t look for enough based on what I saw here. I expect that to change as time goes by. Vieira has the capacity to be a consistent threat from inside the arc too. She’s a threat to create off the dribble drive when she attacks.

March 19, 2026: The watch is on for Class of 2030 Guard Ayla Cromedy of Friends Central (PA). She has a LOADED skill set and is a high level finishing option around the rim at an early age. She’s up next. A Brandon Clay Brand Marketing client. Cromedy already has a scholarship offer from Temple.

March 18, 2026: Class of 2029 Guard Tegan Snodgrass of Garden City (KS) was named First Team All WAC after her freshman season play. She averaged 13.2 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 5.9 APG, 1.8 SPG and 1.2 BPG per game. Snodgrass made an immediate impact in the backcourt for herself and her teammates finishing second in the state of Kansas in assists per game (5.9).

March 17, 2026: Class of 2026 Guard Kate Harpring of Marist School (GA) was named Naismith High School Player of the Year today. I remember being in the gym with Harpring at the Galloway School during her eighth grade academic year. She was the youngest member of a Southeast All Stars club program that included now NCAA National Champion, Chloe Kitts. Even back then, it was apparent that Harpring’s skill and work ethic would propel her game to new heights. Southeast All Stars General Manager, Vincent Smith, used to say back then that Harpring has a unique ability to get to her spots. Over 3,400 career points, two state championships and numerous accolades later, Harpring has proven him correct time and time again. Grace Harpring is next. Bookmark this.

Brandon Clay is the owner of the Brandon Clay Scouting Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. Brandon Clay Scouting is utilized by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Brandon Clay Recruiting National Training Academies. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com