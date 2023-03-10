by

Vitals:

Name: Alyssa Staten

Height: 6’4″

HS Grad Year: 2024

Position: C

School / Hometown: Statesboro (Statesboro, Georgia)

Player Evaluations:

Date: February 18, 2023

Location: Brandon Clay Scouting Filmroom

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Staten has the size on the interior that schools across America covet. She has a unique combination of good hands and good feet. Her ability to catch, finish and play with a bump should be a separator for her this club season with the Southeast All Stars. Staten appears to just be scratching the surface of where she can progress throughout her career. — Brandon Clay

Brandon Clay Recruiting x Southeast All Stars @southeastastars x #BClayRecruiting



WHERE ELITE PLAYERS PLAY 🔥🔥🔥



Welcome ‘24 Alyssa Staten of Statesboro (GA) to the Program.



The 6-foot-4 Post had a MAJOR year for Marty Holder’s team.



APRIL EVAL: Virginia Beach Invitational pic.twitter.com/pgzgquQjwc — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) March 6, 2023

