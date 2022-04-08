BClayRecruiting: Aaiyanna Dunbar– College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Aaiyanna Dunbar

Height: 6’2″

HS Grad Year: 2024

Position: PF / C

School / Hometown: Blackman High School (Murfreesboro, Tennessee)

Club Team: Southeast All Stars

Player Evaluations:

Date: March 5, 2022

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Buford, Georgia)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Class of 2024 prospect Aaiyanna Dunbar of Blackman HS (TN) is one of the nation’s most consistent rebounding threats. She has both the skill level & work ethic to expand her overall game this summer with the Southeast All Stars.

