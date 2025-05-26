BClayMarketing: Jill Loper – Brand Marketing Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Jill Loper

Height: 5’10”

HS Grad Year: 2030

Position: PG / SG

School / Hometown: Conway Christian (Beebe, Arkansas)

Brandon Clay Scouting Player Evaluations via ProspectsNation.com:

JILL'S PREVIOUS EVALUATIONS FROM THE DESK OF BRANDON CLAY:

https://prospectsnation.com/player/jill-loper#campbr-evaluations

Social Media Updates:

Brandon Clay Brand Marketing

Powered x @brandonclaypsb



“The Best Evals & Marketing in 🏀”



🚨NEW MEMBER UPDATE🚨



I’m really excited about ‘30 PG Jill Loper’s (AR) trajectory.



She has a TON of tools and will train with some of the nation’s top middle school talent next month.… pic.twitter.com/98n5t395d3 — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) May 13, 2025

Brandon Clay All American 🇺🇸 Camp

Powered x @brandonclaypsb



“The Best Evals & Brand Marketing in 🏀.”



🗓️ June 21-22

📍 Indy



Jill Loper’s graphic is on our IG feed.



Newest Invitees@BBarton_2027@courtvue@FlutySarah63872@cashlynnhaws14@JayleeMoore2027@HansmeierLily… pic.twitter.com/OFzrNmTbe8 — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) May 8, 2025

