by

Vitals:

Name: Ella David

Height: 5’10”

HS Grad Year: 2029

Position: SG / SF

School / Hometown: Oconee County (Watkinsville, Georgia)

Brandon Clay Scouting Player Evaluations via ProspectsNation.com:

CLICK THE LINK BELOW FOR ELLA’S PREVIOUS EVALUATIONS FROM THE DESK OF BRANDON CLAY:

https://prospectsnation.com/player/ella-david#campbr-evaluations

Social Media Updates:

Dec. 3, 2024: https://x.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1863988713463640524