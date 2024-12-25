BClayMarketing: Claire Stoops – Brand Marketing Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Claire Stoops

Height: 5’9”

HS Grad Year: 2030

Position: PG

School / Hometown: (Zionsville, Indiana)

Brandon Clay Scouting Player Evaluations via ProspectsNation.com:

CLICK THE LINK BELOW FOR CLAIRE’S PREVIOUS EVALUATIONS FROM THE DESK OF BRANDON CLAY:

https://prospectsnation.com/player/claire-stoops#campbr-evaluations

Social Media Updates:

Thank you @BrandonClayPSB for the training session this morning and interview last night. Always a great experience! pic.twitter.com/R4PO7Ld8A2 — Claire Stoops (@ClaireStoops) December 21, 2024

Brandon Clay Consulting & Recruiting #BClayConsulting x @brandonclaypsb



Increased Awareness = 📈 Opportunity



🚨MEMBER UPDATE🚨



New 🎥🔥 video coming on ‘29 G Addison Blum (IN).



Also, ‘30 G Claire Stoops caught my attention today.



➡️➡️ JOIN THE PROGRAM https://t.co/aNJ4UhQyZ8 pic.twitter.com/b4ZZmtec0C — Brandon Clay Marketing (@bclaymarketing) November 9, 2024

Had a lot of fun at the @ELITEisEARNED camp in Columbus. Thank you @ChrisHansenPSB and coaching staff for everything you taught us! pic.twitter.com/CejFZxpEiF — Claire Stoops (@ClaireStoops) September 9, 2024



Brandon Clay is the owner of the Brandon Clay Scouting Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. Brandon Clay Scouting is utilized by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Brandon Clay Recruiting National Training Academies. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at [email protected]