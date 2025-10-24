BClayMarketing: Angelyn Almonte – Brand Marketing Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Angelyn Almonte

Height: 5’11”

HS Grad Year: 2029

Position: PG / SG

School / Hometown: DePaul Catholic (Wayne, New Jersey)

Brandon Clay Scouting Player Evaluations via ProspectsNation.com:

ANGELYN'S PREVIOUS EVALUATIONS:

https://prospectsnation.com/player/angelyn-almonte#campbr-evaluations

Social Media Updates:

October 26, 2025:

October 25, 2025: https://x.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1949140362875867607

