BrandonClayTV: Mary Wilson – SMP College Recruiting Exposure Member

by

Vitals:

Name: Mary Wilson

Height: 5’9″

HS Grad Year: 2021

Position: SF / SG

School / Hometown: Center Grove HS (Greenwood, Indiana)

Club Team: Nike Lady Gym Rats Silver EYBL

GPA / Test Scores: 3.72 / SAT is Pending

Video Evaluations:

Date: September 14, 2019

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Setting: Indianapolis Regional Training Academy



Wilson is a fantastic option in the frontcourt at the 3 spot. Depending on the style and matchup, she potentially could play the 2-4. Wilson’s activity and ability to make the open 3-pointer caught my attention here. She didn’t back down from anyone in a gym full of highend prospects. Wilson was coachable and dialed in to improvement.

Player Evaluations:

Date: June 8, 2017

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Setting: Florida Regional Training Academy



Wilson made an impression as an eighth grader playing against high school aged prospects. She showed herself to be confident and willing to step outside of her comfort zone. She proved to be an effective shot maker who can punish defenders who do not guard her tightly. Equally important she is a good passer who keeps her head up to find cutting teammates. Her fundamental skill combined with good size for a perimeter player gives reason to believe that she will continue to excel moving into her high school days. Added work on her agility and flexiblity will be important for her as she begins to compete against players who are bigger and more athletic.

Social Media Updates:

Brandon Clay College Recruiting Profile: SMPMember x @brandonclaypsb



NAMES TO WATCH 🔥



Alaina Diaz

Sydney Hart

Brooklyn Stubblefield

Morgan Thompkins

Mary Wilson



Social media is the way in this digital recruiting era.



GET YOUR OWN RECRUITING PROFILE: https://t.co/yZxP6OqN8t pic.twitter.com/jhYXCnNqfR — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) April 28, 2020

Video Evals: #BrandonClayTV

Powered by @brandonclaytv



SUBSCRIBE



‘21 Mary Wilson is a gamer. Competes & skilled. Was on it at #BCSTrainingAcademy in Indy.



WATCH 📽: https://t.co/oLSquW7BgX



🎥 YOUTUBE https://t.co/0WcbHVD4L4



GET A VIDEO EVAL https://t.co/1NzKzJ509B @dannyriego pic.twitter.com/sqU0Qlfy50 — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) March 23, 2020

#BCSTrainingAcademy🍑 Indiana

🗓 Sept. 14-15

📍 INDIANAPOLIS



I get the chance to train with ‘21 Mary Wilson of Center Grove HS.



She already has an offer & is still hungry to grow her game.



I love it.



Who will be next to join us?!?



REGISTER https://t.co/wLYYh339MA @hinshaw05 pic.twitter.com/LOAWqEGBpG — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) September 5, 2019

Brandon Clay is the owner of the BrandonClayScouting.com Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. BrandonClayScouting.com is utilized by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the BrandonClayScouting.com National Training Academies. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com