BrandonClayTV: Mary Wilson – SMP College Recruiting Exposure Member

Vitals:
Name: Mary Wilson
Height: 5’9″
HS Grad Year: 2021
Position: SF / SG
School / Hometown: Center Grove HS (Greenwood, Indiana)
Club Team: Nike Lady Gym Rats Silver EYBL
GPA / Test Scores: 3.72 / SAT is Pending
Video Evaluations:
Date: September 14, 2019
Evaluator: Brandon Clay
Setting: Indianapolis Regional Training Academy
Wilson is a fantastic option in the frontcourt at the 3 spot. Depending on the style and matchup, she potentially could play the 2-4. Wilson’s activity and ability to make the open 3-pointer caught my attention here. She didn’t back down from anyone in a gym full of highend prospects. Wilson was coachable and dialed in to improvement.
Player Evaluations:
Date: June 8, 2017
Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway
Setting: Florida Regional Training Academy
Wilson made an impression as an eighth grader playing against high school aged prospects. She showed herself to be confident and willing to step outside of her comfort zone. She proved to be an effective shot maker who can punish defenders who do not guard her tightly. Equally important she is a good passer who keeps her head up to find cutting teammates. Her fundamental skill combined with good size for a perimeter player gives reason to believe that she will continue to excel moving into her high school days. Added work on her agility and flexiblity will be important for her as she begins to compete against players who are bigger and more athletic.
Social Media Updates:
Brandon Clay is the owner of the BrandonClayScouting.com Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. BrandonClayScouting.com is utilized by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the BrandonClayScouting.com National Training Academies. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com