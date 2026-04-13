The Weekly Word: Thoughts from the MacBook of Brandon Clay – April 13, 2026

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Upcoming Brandon Clay All-American Showcase Events:

April 25. 2026: Indianapolis, Indiana

April 26, 2026: Fayetteville, Arkansas

May 30-31, 2026: Indianapolis, Indiana

June 27-28, 2026: Atlanta, Georgia

REGISTER HERE: https://getcookie.com/event-director-camps/61

April 19, 2026: I had the chance to watch Class of 2027 Guard Finley Chastain of Walnut Grove (TX) play for Southwest Select. For years, Chastain has been one of the younger players in the 17-and-Under division. Now, Chastain is actually in the grade division that matches her school enrollment and looks like it. Her ability to space the floor is still her calling card. An Oklahoma commit, Chastain has emerged as a playmaker in addition to her shooting ability.

In the same class and on the same Southwest Select roster, it didn’t take long for Eve Long to showcase in 3SSB play what I was saying about her growth to start the month in Phoenix at USAB Mini Camp. She’s on a new level. Long finished with 52 points in a game on Sunday against a 7 Days team LOADED with talent. Impressive work from the USA Basketball Mini Camp selection.

April 18, 2026: Class of 2028 Guard Kerrington Campbell of Bixby (OK) is playing with Mokan Elite on the Nike EYBL circuit this club season. Campbell is one of the more intriguing prospects inside of the Sooner State. She has a bounce to her step that few rising junior guards inside the state lines possess. Keep an eye on Campbell especially during the camp circuit months of June and August. I would expect her to perform well in those environments too.

Class of 2027 post prospect, Lindsey Kopacek of Starr’s Mill (GA) was a major factor for Southeast All Stars over the weekend in College Station. Her willingness to rebound the basketball earned praise from college coaches nationwide over the weekend. Kopacek has emerged as one of the southeast’s premier front court options in the rising senior class. She has a new offer from Louisiana Tech.

April 17, 2026: Class of 2027 Forward Nation Williams of Lady Prospects is one of the top players in the country in my eyes. She displays a relentless motor every time she laces up her shoes to hoop. Williams affects the game on both ends of the floor with her activity. Her outside shooting has vastly improved over the last 12 months as well.

I can’t wait until next Saturday to work on floor again with Class of 2027 Guard Elliot Leffler of Roncalli (IN). Leffler has continued to grow and develop at a rapid rate over the past 24 months. As a result, she’s poised for a solid spring / summer with IBC after leading her high school team to the state finals last month.

April 16, 2026: Fresh off a high school state championship in her freshman season, Class of 2029 Guard Mia Gage of Nazareth (IL) is playing for the Mac Irvin Fire 17-and-under roster. She’s off to a good start scoring 57 points in two games. Northwestern is the latest school to inquire about Gage.

Class of 2028 Guard Audrey Sims of Park Hill (MO) visited University of Houston on Wednesday. Sims plays for the Della Lamb 16-and-under roster on the adidas 3SSB circuit. Sims has shown over the past 12 months that she can facilitate for teammates in addition to making plays to score for herself.

April 15, 2026: I’ll get to watch Class of 2029 Forward Brooklynn Dowden of Franklin Central (IN), Class of 2030 Guard Journie Johnson of Carmel (IN) and Class of 2031 Guard Elle Miller of Hamilton Heights (IN) at the adidas 3SSB Session I stop in Texas this weekend with IBC Miller 15u. All three have shown growth since the start of the school year and are ready to take another step up this club season.

Class of 2027 Guard Kayden Carr of Auburn (AL) has a new evaluation on her ProspectsNation.com Player Card. Carr’s evaluation from my MacBook reads “Carr has proven that she is as good of a shot maker as any rising senior inside the Alabama state lines if not the entire southeast region. Carr made 9 3-pointers in a single game in the film that I watched finishing with 33 points. Carr’s ability to space the floor coupled with her strength makes her a must track for schools needing a shot maker in the 2027 recruiting cycle. She’s a consistent threat in that regard and can also help serve to get the offense started. Carr’s a first one to show up, last to leave type of prospect. That bodes well for her continued growth at the college level. Expect her to keep getting more and more vocal throughout games over the next 12 months.”

April 14, 2026: Class of 2028 Guard Taige Norwood of Greenland (AR) has emerged as one of the state’s top prospects in the rising junior class. She’s grown over seven inches since we finished connected back during her middle school days. As a result of her physical growth and skill development, Norwood has picked up multiple scholarship offers in the past 12 months. We’ll train together next Sunday (April 25th) in her home state.

In the class behind Norwood, Hailey Trader of West Bentonville (AR) is already considered one of the better rising sophomores in the Razorback State. We’ve trained together on multiple occasions. One thing I enjoy about working with Trader is her willingness to take instruction and try to implement it to her game on the spot. She’s another prospect who will work with me next weekend in Arkansas.

April 13, 2026: It’s been a great start to the 2026 calendar year for Class of 2029 Guard Lillia Tapak of Center Grove (IN). She helped lead her team to a state championship last month and has followed that up with her play to start club season with Indy One. Look for Tapak to keep flourishing over the next 12 months. With that, I expect an uptick in her notoriety on a regional level amongst both fans and college suitors.

In the same graduating class several stares to the south, Raquel Dixon of Blessed Trinity (GA) has emerged as a shot making option. She put herself on the map during several workout sessions with our staff in the preseason and kept the momentum going through school season. Dixon will suit up with Redline this spring / summer season.