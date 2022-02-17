BClayRecruiting: Emma Pendleton – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Emma Pendleton

Height: 6’2″

HS Grad Year: 2023

Position: C

School / Hometown: Reagan (Pfafftown, North Carolina)

Club Team: Southeast All Stars

Player Evaluations:

Date: March 2021

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Winston Salem, North Carolina)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Pendleton has a fantastic build of size and footwork at her age. Her dedication to extra sessions and working on her post skill set appear to be paying off. She does a myriad of things well on the floor – rebounds, runs, rim protects and finishes at the rim.

Date: November 2020

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Winston Salem, North Carolina)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Like so many of the prospects here in Winston Salem, this was our first chance to train with Pendleton. She has the true size and build that colleges nationwide covet. Pendleton showed a nice, soft touch even making shots consistently out to 17 feet here. Going forward, expect her to be a prospect capable of giving a college roster quality minutes on the interior. The better her conditioning, the more of those minutes Pendleton will be able to provide.

Brandon Clay Recruiting x Southeast All Stars @southeastastars#BClayRecruiting x @seanstickssmith



‘23 6-2 Post Emma Pendleton (NC) helped her school team win a 🏆 tonight.



She’ll visit UNC Pembroke tomorrow.



TWITTER @Pendleton_emma5



PROGRAM WEBSITE https://t.co/bIfN7bz855 pic.twitter.com/29HjK7VS6A — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) February 12, 2022

Brandon Clay Recruiting x Southeast All Stars#BClayRecruiting x @SoutheastAStars



Available ‘23 P Emma Pendleton (NC) is really working on her post skill set.



Both Furman and Winthrop are tracking.



PROGRAM WEBSITE https://t.co/bIfN7bz855 pic.twitter.com/0lfhC35pMR — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) February 1, 2022

Southeast All Stars News via @SeanSticksSmith & #SoutheastAllStars



Welcome 6-2 Emma Pendleton (2023 – NC) to the program.



One of the region’s premier available frontcourt options.



Our Website https://t.co/byrCleuGVE pic.twitter.com/FdBrnJaJzd — Southeast All Stars (@SoutheastAStars) January 20, 2022

Brandon Clay College Recruiting Profile BClayRecruiting x @brandonclaypsb



We talked post entries tonight w/ Emma Pendleton.



Above block ✔️

Elbows wide ✔️

Outside lane ✔️

Target hand ✔️



TWITTER @Pendleton_emma5



MAKE SURE TO GET YOUR RECRUITING PROFILE https://t.co/tYNfZLbdO2 pic.twitter.com/JBhasScBB8 — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) November 1, 2020

