The #BCSDaily Show – April 8, 2020

Brandon Clay breaks down the biggest news of the day:

1) The NCAA recruiting events outlook for 2020:

I am working under the impression that we will not have any events during the 2020 summer.

2) Class of 2021 guard Harley Paynter might be the 2021 Kentucky Miss Basketball.

Paynter, who is already committed to Morehead State, has amassed 2,000 points already in her country.

3) Class of 2021 guard Bailey Rucker is one of the premier shooters in the country.

Rucker plays alongside Paynter in high school. She can really shoot the basketball with her feet set.

4) Arizona Fr. Guard Nico Mannion declares for the NBA Draft.

Mannion made an impact on our staff with his play at the 2019 McDonald’s All-American Game.

